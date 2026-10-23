COROS Launches DURA 2 with Massive Battery and Doubled Price

COROS has officially launched the DURA 2 solar-powered cycling computer, bringing a 3.5-inch edge-to-edge memory-in-pixel display, voice control, and a sleek carbon-aluminum body to market on November 3, 2026. However, the hardware overhaul comes with a major cost adjustment, as the device doubles its predecessor’s price to $499 standalone or $549 bundled with an aluminum mount.

DURA 2 Improves Battery Life and Weight

Endurance Utility: The staggering 120-hour standard GPS battery life shifts the tactical calculus for ultra-distance bikepacking and gravel racing, drastically minimizing mid-event recharging logistics.

The staggering 120-hour standard GPS battery life shifts the tactical calculus for ultra-distance bikepacking and gravel racing, drastically minimizing mid-event recharging logistics. Aero Integration & Weight: At 99 grams with an offset Garmin-style quarter-turn mount connection, the DURA 2 resolves clearance issues on integrated cockpits without adding undue rotational mass.

At 99 grams with an offset Garmin-style quarter-turn mount connection, the DURA 2 resolves clearance issues on integrated cockpits without adding undue rotational mass. Ecosystem Lock-In: The DURA 2 questions whether the COROS ecosystem makes a compelling alternative at this price.

Revised Interface Drives Price up to $499

The original COROS DURA carved out a distinct market niche by pairing a modest $249 price point with exceptional solar-assisted battery longevity. But as bicycling.com reported, the device frequently felt like a first-generation entry that required riders to overlook rough edges. The DURA 2 aims to erase that deficit, arriving with a completely revised physical interface that ditches the polarizing thumb scroll dial in favor of responsive haptic buttons and a touchscreen setup.

That ambition demands a steep financial commitment. The base price sits at $499 without a mount, leaping to $549 if buyers opt for the standard aluminum out-front hardware. As noted by escapecollective.com, the international pricing reflects a similarly sharp scaling to €500 or £429 without a mount, placing the unit squarely in direct competition with elite incumbent hardware like the Hammerhead Karoo and Garmin’s high-end cycling computers.

COROS Dura 2 In-Depth Review: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Display Performance and On-Bike Usability

COROS prioritized functional legibility over smartphone-style flashiness by outfitting the DURA 2 with a 3.5-inch memory-in-pixel (MIP) display—representing a roughly 30% increase in screen estate over the original model. Testing across demanding lighting conditions reveals that while the panel delivers sharp numerical data readouts in glaring direct sunlight, high-contrast dappled shade under heavy tree cover exposes a lack of a meaningful, adaptable backlight.

The underlying processing speed represents a massive leap forward. Map rendering, zoom inputs, and route panning respond instantly, bringing the user experience in line with modern expectations. Yet, software quirks remain. Rerouting still relies entirely on an active Bluetooth smartphone connection, and features like voice control struggle to parse commands accurately at cadence amidst road noise.

Photo: escapecollective.com

Specification COROS DURA 2 Original COROS DURA Base Price $499 $249 Screen Size & Type 3.5-inch Memory-in-Pixel (MIP) 2.7-inch Memory-in-Pixel (MIP) Claimed Battery Life 120 hrs (Standard GPS) / 70 hrs (Dual-Frequency) Indefinite with optimal solar exposure Unit Weight 99 grams 99 grams

Solar Charging Extends Battery Life for Endurance Riding

Where the hardware truly justifies its footprint is power management. Field testing confirms that even under heavy sensor pairing, periodic routing prompts, and maximum backlight usage, the unit retains the vast majority of its charge deep into multi-day riding blocks. Solar charging supplementation adds roughly two hours of battery life for every hour of full-sun exposure.

For endurance specialists prioritizing uninterrupted uptime over vivid OLED panels, the DURA 2 delivers unmatched longevity, even if its software refinement has some ground left to cover against its entrenched rivals.