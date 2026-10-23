Thibaut Courtois remains the undisputed best goalkeeper in world football, according to former Belgium international Philippe Albert. Speaking in association with Casino26.ch to Goal.com, Albert argued that no netminder has matched the Real Madrid No.1 over the past seven or eight years.

Senne Lammens Fills Vacancy as Courtois Remains Absent

International Vacancy: Senne Lammens currently mans the Belgium national team goal in Courtois’ ongoing absence from the squad.

Senne Lammens currently mans the Belgium national team goal in Courtois’ ongoing absence from the squad. Trophy Pedigree: The veteran goalkeeper maintains a high market valuation driven by a career resume featuring every major club honor.

Philippe Albert Weighs in on the Real Madrid Star

The debate surrounding elite shot-stoppers often shifts with weekly form, but Albert offered a sweeping historical defense of his countryman. “Thibaut, over the last 15 years, has been in the top three best goalkeepers in the world. And now, over the last seven, eight years, no one is better than him,” Albert told Goal.com.

Courtois currently operates outside the international setup, leaving the starting duties to Senne Lammens. “He doesn’t play in the national team at the moment. Senne Lammens is playing at the moment for the national team. Lammens is a good goalkeeper, but Thibaut is the best,” Albert added.

Evaluating the Trophy-Laden Career

Succeeding a generational presence in the penalty box remains a difficult task for any club, a reality highlighted by the Belgian pundit. “It’s always difficult to succeed a goalkeeper like this because every club he played for, he was important, he was tremendous,” Albert stated to Goal.com.

Having secured every major team trophy available in the sport, the veteran keeper’s footprint spans multiple European giants. “He won every trophy possible as a football player and he always did great things for every club he played for,” Albert noted.

Player Current Club International Status Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Unavailable / Excluded Senne Lammens Club Unspecified in Source Active Starter (Belgium)

Reflecting on the broader sentiment within Belgian football circles, Albert concluded: “I have a lot of respect for him and we were very lucky and we are still very lucky to have a goalkeeper like Thibaut who is playing for us.”

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