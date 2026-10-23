Chi-Min Ho Lab Captures Malaria Parasite Entry Portal

Imaging the Moving Junction of Malaria Parasites

Malaria parasites invade human red blood cells by creating a transient ring-shaped structure called the moving junction, which opens and closes too rapidly for conventional imaging. Researchers in Chi-Min Ho’s lab at Columbia University have now captured this microscopic breaking and entering in unprecedented detail, revealing that the parasite installs molecular gaskets to radically remodel the host cell membrane.

For centuries, the mechanics of how Plasmodium species breach red blood cells remained opaque to science.

Cryo-Electron Microscopy Reveals Malaria Parasite Entry Mechanism

The Invasion Portal: Malaria parasites slip into human red blood cells using a microscopic doorway called a moving junction, which vanishes without a trace immediately after entry.

Malaria parasites slip into human red blood cells using a microscopic doorway called a moving junction, which vanishes without a trace immediately after entry. Structural Remodeling: New cryo-electron microscopy shows that the microbe uses molecular gaskets to remodel the host cell membrane.

New cryo-electron microscopy shows that the microbe uses molecular gaskets to remodel the host cell membrane. Future Treatments: Visualizing this biophysical mechanism opens new pathways for developing targeted drugs against malaria and related parasites like toxoplasmosis.

The Evolution of Biophysical Microscopy in Parasitology

Attempts to observe the parasite entering red blood cells began in the 1970s, when microbiologists first applied electron microscopy. Those historical observations noted a distinct thickening of the host cellular membrane near the point of access, followed by the round Plasmodium merging smoothly into the cell like a water droplet. Isolating the specific proteins responsible for this transition required decades of technological advancement, culminating in the cutting-edge cryo-electron techniques currently employed in modern laboratories.

“Because of that,” said Chi-Min Ho, a microbiologist and structural biologist at Columbia University, “we didn’t really know anything about how it works.” Her team’s findings demonstrate that the process relies heavily on biophysical membrane manipulation. Jake Baum, a parasitologist at the University of New South Wales who was not involved in the study, described the work as a “totally mind-blowing paper” that elevates the field from molecular biology into biophysics.

Research Milestone Year / Era Technique Parasite Discovery 1880 Crude Light Microscopy Initial Membrane Observations 1970s Electron Microscopy Moving Junction Imaging Recent Cryo-electron Techniques

Molecular Insights Help Target Malaria and Other Parasitic Diseases

Malaria continues to impose a devastating toll across tropical and subtropical regions, historically accounting for up to 5% of all deaths worldwide and currently claiming approximately 600,000 lives each year. Understanding the precise structural mechanics of the moving junction provides pharmaceutical researchers with a distinct physical target. This molecular insight extends beyond malaria, potentially influencing drug-discovery pipelines for other parasitic diseases such as cyclosporiasis and toxoplasmosis.

Patients with Acute Symptoms Must Seek Medical Evaluation

Patients presenting with acute malarial symptoms—including fever, chills, severe headaches, nausea, and jaundice—must seek immediate medical evaluation.