Nigeria investigates alleged virginity tests on 16 schoolgirls

Nigerian authorities launched an investigation into the alleged virginity testing of 16 secondary school girls in Khana, Rivers State, after individuals claiming to represent a traditional leader visited a public school last month and offered scholarships and free books to secure compliance, detikNews reported on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Scholarship Promises and Traditional Influence in Rivers State

The incident unfolded in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where a group of people approached a public school in the Khana area. According to details shared across regional reports, these individuals claimed to act on behalf of a local traditional leader. They targeted 16 female secondary school students, allegedly using the lure of educational grants and free books to persuade the teenagers to undergo the examinations.

The Rivers State education ministry formally registered its alarm over the occurrence. In a written statement, the ministry labeled the allegations as deeply serious and highly unsettling. While the state apparatus moved quickly to initiate formal inquiries, official statements issued by the ministry omitted specific mechanics regarding how the examinations were carried out or the precise identity of the traditional authority allegedly behind the directive.

Photo: Demokratis.co.id

Traditional leaders command substantial sway across various Nigerian communities, a dynamic that places unique social pressures on rural populations. While the country’s southern rural districts have spent recent years fighting against female genital mutilation, forced integrity checks occupy a distinct legal and social category. Incidents of this nature remain relatively rare within Africa’s most populous nation, making the Khana episode a prominent test case for institutional child protection in schools.

Ogun State Principal Faced Arrest for Similar Checks

In 2012, a similar controversy erupted in southwestern Nigeria when a school principal in Ogun State ordered physical integrity checks on 10 female students. That case resulted in swift police intervention, the immediate suspension of the principal, and a subsequent criminal arrest.

Tension in Rivers as Traditional Ruler Accused of Forced Virginity Tests on Schoolgirls

The 2012 Ogun State case and the Khana investigation both involve allegations of schoolgirls undergoing similar examinations.

Incident Year State Target Population Reported Trigger / Method Official Response 2012 Ogun State 10 female students Directed by a local school principal Principal suspended and arrested by police 2026 Rivers State 16 female students Lured via scholarships and free books by alleged representatives of a traditional leader Formal state ministry investigation launched

The current investigation in Khana remains open, with education officials yet to release findings on the identity of the actors involved or the exact procedures used on the 16 students.