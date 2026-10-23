Winnipeg Jets Trade Goalie Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey Devils

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for six pieces, ending a six-month saga that began with a trade request during exit interviews last season, cbc.ca reported.

Hellebuyck Allows New Jersey to Focus Roster Spending

New Jersey Crease Security: Acquiring a three-time Vezina Trophy winner takes the pressure off New Jersey having to address its goaltending, and allows them to focus their efforts and money on other places on the roster. Hellebuyck’s save percentage sits at .915 overall starting from the 2021-22 season through the end of the previous campaign, placing him second across the entire league immediately behind Igor Shesterkin and his .916 mark. Acquiring a premier goaltender of this caliber on a five-year deal relieves New Jersey from worrying about the position, freeing up financial and operational resources to strengthen the rest of the lineup and construct a potential contender prior to the expiration of Hellebuyck’s deal.

Winnipeg Depth Restock: The addition of forward Dawson Mercer and top draft pick Alexander Command provides the Jets with immediate roster flexibility and future trade assets. Selected by New Jersey at 12th overall in the first round of the 2026 draft, 18-year-old Command is presently competing overseas for Örebro HK in Sweden.

The addition of forward Dawson Mercer and top draft pick Alexander Command provides the Jets with immediate roster flexibility and future trade assets. Selected by New Jersey at 12th overall in the first round of the 2026 draft, 18-year-old Command is presently competing overseas for Örebro HK in Sweden. Streaming Watch: Fantasy managers should monitor Nico Daws’ deployment in Winnipeg, where he enters a crowded three-goalie rotation alongside existing roster netminders. At 25 years of age, Daws entered the league as New Jersey’s 84th overall choice in round three of the 2020 NHL Draft, accumulating a 26-26-1 record across 59 appearances alongside one shutout, a 2.94 goals-against average, and an .897 save percentage.

The Anatomy of a Blockbuster Deal

The trade brings back forwards Dawson Mercer, Alexander Command, and Nick Bjugstad, goaltender Nico Daws, a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL draft, and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft. Cheveldayoff expressed comfort with the return package, noting that the organization successfully addressed immediate needs in its forward group while securing draft capital for future flexibility.

Asset Category Player / Pick Acquired by Winnipeg Previous Organization / Origin Forward Dawson Mercer New Jersey Devils (1st round, 2020) Forward Alexander Command Örebro HK / New Jersey (1st round, 2026) Forward Nick Bjugstad New Jersey Devils (LTIR) Goaltender Nico Daws New Jersey Devils (3rd round, 2020) Draft Capital 2nd-Round Pick (2029) & 7th-Round Pick (2027) New Jersey Devils Draft Picks

Hellebuyck Joins New Jersey After Team Suspension

The resolution arrives just as Hellebuyck’s team-imposed three-week suspension was set to expire.

We have acquired:🏒 F Dawson Mercer🏒 F Alexander Command🏒 G Nico Daws🏒 F Nick Bjugstad🔢 and two draft picks pic.twitter.com/vAN00bP0dO — https://x.com/NHLJets/status/2113669313064538182

The rift intensified after Hellebuyck publicly voiced his desire to move on following exit interviews at the end of last season. Sportsnet.ca pointed out that despite defensive breakdowns in Winnipeg that inflated goals against, Hellebuyck’s goals saved above expected remained solidly positive, highlighting the analytical value he brings to New Jersey’s structured defensive setup.

Jets Manage Goalie Logjam Before Devils Visit

With the transaction finalized, Cheveldayoff acknowledged that the Jets must now manage an awkward three-goalie logjam on the active roster.

Hellebuyck is scheduled to return to Winnipeg on Nov. 10 when the Jets host the Devils, setting the stage for fans to confront the departure of a franchise pillar who captured three Vezina Trophies and a Hart Trophy during his 11 seasons with the club.

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Just a reminder, IF the @NJDevils do complete the trade for Hellebuyck, while he has been skating regularly in Michigan, do not expect him to jump into the lineup on Day One. He will need a bit to get into game shape. #NJDevils @sportsology — https://x.com/MatthewBlittner/status/2113656467836518838