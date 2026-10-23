Gael Monfils: Slams ‘venomous’ criticism of Elina Svitolina

Former world No 6 Gael Monfils has publicly condemned what he branded “venomous” and “upsetting” criticism directed at his estranged wife, Elina Svitolina, following the high-profile announcement of their separation after five years of marriage.

Monfils Retires While Svitolina Continues Playing

Monfils officially concluded his illustrious ATP career following a second-round loss to Learner Tien at the US Open, removing any lingering speculation about a final farewell tour at the Paris Masters.

Svitolina remains active on the WTA Tour, recently contesting the Wuhan Open where she reached the quarter-finals before falling to Britain’s Sonay Kartal in a three-set battle.

Svitolina Faces Online Hostility After Announcing Split

Svitolina confirmed the end of their marriage in an emotional social media post earlier this week, attributing the split partly to the severe psychological toll of Russia’s ongoing war in her native Ukraine. The four-time Grand Slam semi-finalist stated that she needed to find her way back to herself outside of the marital dynamic. Following that disclosure, the world No 6 faced a severe wave of hostility online.

That digital hostility intensified after confirmations surfaced that the marriage’s end contributed to Monfils bringing forward his retirement plans. The 40-year-old Frenchman had initially intended to bow out of professional tennis at the Paris Masters next month, but his Flushing Meadows exit against Tien served as his final competitive appearance.

Monfils Defends Svitolina Amid Online Hostility

“Even though she did not owe anyone an explanation, Elina chose to speak vulnerably and truthfully about her reasons for this decision,” Monfils wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “She did so in the best way she knew how. Many decided that her explanation wasn’t perfect enough and Elina has now faced a kind of criticism that I have found unkind at best and venomous at worst.”

The veteran Frenchman emphasized that despite the separation, they remain a cohesive family unit dedicated to raising their four-year-old daughter, Skai. Monfils stressed that the public lacks visibility into the complex realities behind closed doors, urging observers to show grace.

Gael Monfils defends Elina Svitolina, following the announcement of the end of their marriage, ‘Elina has now faced a kind of criticism that I have found unkind at best, and venomous at worst.Elina and I may no longer be a couple, but we are still a family’“Over the years,… pic.twitter.com/fn72UYYGpH” — https://x.com/TheTennisLetter/status/2113696656399257948

Former Couple Prioritizes Daughter After Separation

The separation marks a poignant turn for one of tennis’ most recognizable couples, who married in July 2021. Just months prior to the announcement, the pair shared the court to reach the semi-finals of the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, eventually falling to Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli.

As Svitolina works to return to peak WTA form following her Wuhan Open run, both athletes maintain that their shared priority remains their daughter. Svitolina explicitly noted in her address that there is no blame to be assigned, describing their shift in relationship status as a story changing shape rather than a broken foundation.