Curtis Jones Confident Inter Can Win the Champions League

Inter midfielder Curtis Jones insists the Nerazzurri possess the squad depth and tactical maturity required to claim the Champions League trophy this season. Speaking to DAZN, the former Liverpool player asserted that the competitive gap between his current club and Europe’s elite prize is negligible following a bright start to the campaign.

Jones Injury Affects Inter Midfield Energy

Jones’s integration into the Inter midfield adds energy and calmness, though his recent adductor injury has caused him to miss the last two matches.

Inter’s status at the top of the Serie A standings influences expectations, particularly with experienced additions like John Stones helping stabilize the team.

Assessing the European Horizon

Sitting at the summit of the Serie A table after seven matches, Inter have established an early domestic rhythm despite managing minor squad setbacks. Jones, who has earned one league start while sidelined for two fixtures due to an adductor issue, maintains complete faith in the squad’s ceiling. According to his interview released on Friday, the collective belief within the locker room removes any sense of panic during high-intensity European fixtures.

The midfielder pointed to the resilience demonstrated when conceding goals as a primary indicator of readiness for elite continental competition. “If a team scores, we don’t get panicked, we don’t get scared,” Jones told DAZN. Having experienced high-stakes European nights at Anfield—including a Champions League victory at the San Siro prior to his transfer—the midfielder recognizes a comparable atmosphere among the Nerazzurri faithful, describing the supporters as a vital 12th man.

Curtis Jones has no doubts that Inter have what it takes to challenge on all fronts this season, and insists that the ‘gap isn’t that far away’ between the Nerazzurri and the Champions League trophy: ‘I just feel that the team has what it takes’. pic.twitter.com/2KJlnD3Gzo — https://x.com/footballitalia/status/2113597151380918769

Tactical Integration in Milan

Analyzing the tactical demands of Italian football compared to the Premier League, Jones downplayed suggestions of a drastically slower pace. While acknowledging that domestic opponents frequently deploy a deep low block to stifle Inter’s possession, he drew direct parallels to the defensive setups faced during his tenure at Liverpool.

Player Club League Appearances (2026/27) Primary Position Curtis Jones FC Internazionale Milano 1 (Injured) Central Midfield John Stones FC Internazionale Milano — Defender Djed Spence FC Internazionale Milano — Fullback/Wing-back

Detailing his specific on-field contribution, Jones emphasized a desire to inject both energy and calculated risk into the central areas. “I want to bring an energy where I can go and help and excite the fans as well,” he noted, distinguishing his progressive style from players content to circulate possession safely within the defensive line.

Building on Collective Experience

The transition to Milan has been smoothed by familiar faces within the squad who possess extensive pedigree in top-flight and European football. Alongside Jones, arrivals like John Stones and Djed Spence bring tournament-level know-how to a squad already accustomed to deep tactical structures.

Alexander Isak previously highlighted Jones as one of the most underrated teammates he has played alongside, a sentiment echoed by the midfielder’s broader peer group. As Jones works toward a return to full fitness, his immediate objective remains clear: securing his first official goal in Nerazzurri colors and validating his conviction that European silverware is well within reach.

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