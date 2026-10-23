Analysts expect iPad Mini 8 and OLED MacBook Pro at Apple event

Los Angeles Prepares for Apple Product Debuts on October 28

Apple will host an invitation-only product launch event titled “Pro and Tell” in Los Angeles on October 28, 2026, where analysts expect the company to reveal both a redesigned MacBook Pro and a potential refresh to the compact tablet lineup, Mashable reported.

The hardware maker has maintained an aggressive rollout schedule following September’s introduction of the foldable iPhone Duo and an October gathering in New York focused on smart-home gear like the HomeView device. October 28 marks the third launch of Ternus’s tenure, which analysts view as a meaningful shift from the company’s historical pattern of two events per year.

Pricing Shifts and Cost Pressures Facing the iPad Mini 8

The rumored iPad Mini 8 could command a starting price close to $799, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple is now inviting some media to an all-day product launch experience on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles. This is for the touch-screen MacBooks, iPad mini, M6 Macs. https://t.co/6r4yyWiVr1 — https://x.com/markgurman/status/2110584725983396061

Hardware upgrades may account for the higher retail price point. The technical specifications point to an upgrade from the A17 Pro chip to an A20 Pro chip, alongside 12GB of RAM to boost performance and support Apple’s new artificial intelligence features. Additional expected upgrades include an OLED display replacing the previous LCD screen, and IP-rated water resistance.

Advanced Display and Hardware Additions in the Pipeline

Additional hardware changes include a repositioned landscape front camera embedded in the right bezel when held upright, alongside thinner surrounding bezels.

Apple ($AAPL) is teasing new Pro hardware next week, with Mark Gurman (@markgurman) pointing to a touchscreen MacBook Pro.Gurman says an M6 MacBook Pro, new iMac and OLED iPad mini could also be coming.https://t.co/l6t29CTv3K — https://x.com/Benzinga/status/2112884354498372070

Meanwhile, the parallel hardware launch in Los Angeles is expected to introduce Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro, a long-awaited change that contrasts with software chief Craig Federighi’s 2018 explanation that touchscreen ergonomics would fatigue users. The OLED MacBook Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch size options, though it remains unclear whether it will replace current models or be sold alongside them as a higher-end option. Despite rumors of the name “MacBook Ultra,” the event’s “Pro and tell” tagline confirms the device will keep the Pro name.

The Evolution of High-End Portables and Component Costs

Counterpoint Research associate director David Naranjo noted that the adoption of tandem OLED technology and touch capabilities will influence retail figures. Naranjo estimated that a 14-inch OLED notebook could cost between $2,799 and $2,999 based on materials pricing, noting that Apple’s supply chain scale typically helps lower panel costs over time for the broader market.

Photo: MacRumors

The MacBook Pro series has not been redesigned since the launch of the M1 Pro and M1 Max models in 2021. Apple also implemented a broad price increase across all Mac models in June 2026, raising baseline pricing by a minimum of $300. Apple plans to use the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips for the new OLED MacBook Pro, with the device potentially launching as soon as November 6.

Whether the iPad Mini 8 will officially debut alongside the high-end MacBook Pro variants on October 28 remains unconfirmed by Apple, as the company has not announced a public livestream for the Los Angeles gathering.

Apple confirms October 28th Pro and Tell event: Touchscreen MacBook Pro, OLED iPad mini expectedApple's 'Pro and Tell' event is confirmed for Oct 28th, with a touchscreen MacBook Pro & OLED iPad mini expected.Key Details:- MacBook Pro: Rumored to feature OLED displays,… — https://x.com/91mobiles/status/2112761275247931400