Apple starts selling iPhone Duo folding phone to remake market

Apple started selling its $2,000 iPhone Duo folding phone on October 23, 2026, betting that a sturdy hinge and a display without visible gaps can remake the small foldables market. IDC expects the device to capture 44% of foldable market value in 2026 and become the category leader in 2027, according to Reuters.
John Ternus Oversees High-Stakes Launch
The rollout serves as an early test for new Apple CEO John Ternus. For nearly two decades, Apple made only incremental adjustments to its primary revenue driver. The Duo breaks that pattern entirely.
Demand instantly strained supply chains. Pre-orders opened last Friday, and estimated delivery dates slipped into late January within minutes. Yet, walk-in availability remains limited across the US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Britain, and Europe.
Hardware Weight and Display Engineering Define the Duo
Engineering compromises separate the Duo from standard slab phones. Engadget reported that the device features a glossy 5.4-inch outer OLED display running at 1,878 x 2,670 pixels with 120Hz ProMotion support and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Unfolded, it reveals a 7.6-inch interior panel with a 1,398 x 2,034 resolution.
Both displays share a uniform 1.4:1 aspect ratio. This geometric choice means the phone is shorter and wider than traditional Max models, creating a cover screen that feels unusually small for quick tasks.
Engadget highlighted that the device relies on a burly titanium chassis and a hinge built from more than 100 components. This mechanism supports an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, a specification currently shared by only one other US foldable family: the Pixel 11 Pro Fold line. However, that structural robustness adds significant mass. Engadget warned that the Duo can feel like an anchor in loose pockets.
Biometrics depart from standard Apple conventions. Instead of Face ID, the Duo incorporates a Touch ID sensor inside the side-mounted lock button, as Engadget observed.
Unoptimized Apps and Missing Telephoto Lens Hinder Duo
Reviewers encountered notable software hurdles. While the interface feels fluid, many core features mirror competitors available for years. Crucially, numerous third-party applications still lack proper optimization for the Duo’s unique dimensions.
Apps lacking updates open on the inner screen without resizing, often leaving blank interface bars on the side. Everyday users who stick to texting and social media should likely pass on the hardware.
Camera hardware also diverges from standard Pro models. The Duo matches the iPhone 18 Pro in most respects, but entirely omits a telephoto lens. Zoomed-in photographs consequently lack equivalent clarity.
IDC Forecasts Apple Will Lead Foldable Market by 2027
Despite software growing pains and high entry pricing, market researchers project rapid category dominance. Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at IDC, stated that Apple’s entry brings the format to a much broader audience.
IDC models show Apple capturing 44% of total foldable market value in 2026 on a 31% share of physical units shipped. By 2027, the firm forecasts Apple will secure the top market leader position in both revenue and unit volume.
For now, daily battery performance fluctuates heavily depending on how frequently users activate the larger 7.6-inch interior screen, powered by the A20 Pro chip and an improved vapor chamber thermal management system shared with the iPhone 18 Pro.