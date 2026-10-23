Apple starts selling iPhone Duo folding phone to remake market

Apple started selling its $2,000 iPhone Duo folding phone on October 23, 2026, betting that a sturdy hinge and a display without visible gaps can remake the small foldables market. IDC expects the device to capture 44% of foldable market value in 2026 and become the category leader in 2027, according to Reuters.

John Ternus Oversees High-Stakes Launch

The rollout serves as an early test for new Apple CEO John Ternus. For nearly two decades, Apple made only incremental adjustments to its primary revenue driver. The Duo breaks that pattern entirely.

Demand instantly strained supply chains. Pre-orders opened last Friday, and estimated delivery dates slipped into late January within minutes. Yet, walk-in availability remains limited across the US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Britain, and Europe.

after reading and watching our iPhone Duo review, I'm feeling very happy about not preordering this $2,000 iPhone. Waiting it out for a 2nd or 3rd gen https://t.co/fz0XB8J62l — https://x.com/tomwarren/status/2112907538094333988

Hardware Weight and Display Engineering Define the Duo

Engineering compromises separate the Duo from standard slab phones. Engadget reported that the device features a glossy 5.4-inch outer OLED display running at 1,878 x 2,670 pixels with 120Hz ProMotion support and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Unfolded, it reveals a 7.6-inch interior panel with a 1,398 x 2,034 resolution.

Both displays share a uniform 1.4:1 aspect ratio. This geometric choice means the phone is shorter and wider than traditional Max models, creating a cover screen that feels unusually small for quick tasks.

Apple just confirmed iPhone Duo walk-ins at Apple Stores on Friday, but they're limited 🚨In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said: “Apple Stores will have limited iPhone Duo available for walk-in customers, and we're working hard to get this revolutionary new product into… pic.twitter.com/zeGH2KIhBY” — https://x.com/theapplehub/status/2112911557462315298

Engadget highlighted that the device relies on a burly titanium chassis and a hinge built from more than 100 components. This mechanism supports an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, a specification currently shared by only one other US foldable family: the Pixel 11 Pro Fold line. However, that structural robustness adds significant mass. Engadget warned that the Duo can feel like an anchor in loose pockets.

Biometrics depart from standard Apple conventions. Instead of Face ID, the Duo incorporates a Touch ID sensor inside the side-mounted lock button, as Engadget observed.

Apple Pencil support for the iPhone Duo is reportedly coming with iOS 27.2 next week 🔥The feature already works in the iOS 27.2 RC. Apple previously said it would arrive “later this year”Source: @mweinbach pic.twitter.com/Gc6dAjDeyN — https://x.com/theapplehub/status/2112904656510927096

Unoptimized Apps and Missing Telephoto Lens Hinder Duo

Reviewers encountered notable software hurdles. While the interface feels fluid, many core features mirror competitors available for years. Crucially, numerous third-party applications still lack proper optimization for the Duo’s unique dimensions.

Apps lacking updates open on the inner screen without resizing, often leaving blank interface bars on the side. Everyday users who stick to texting and social media should likely pass on the hardware.

Photo: Engadget

Camera hardware also diverges from standard Pro models. The Duo matches the iPhone 18 Pro in most respects, but entirely omits a telephoto lens. Zoomed-in photographs consequently lack equivalent clarity.

IDC Forecasts Apple Will Lead Foldable Market by 2027

Despite software growing pains and high entry pricing, market researchers project rapid category dominance. Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at IDC, stated that Apple’s entry brings the format to a much broader audience.

NEW VIDEO – iPhone Duo Review: It's Real First Generation Fun! https://t.co/1jJt58zXN8 pic.twitter.com/IEzUsiwELr — https://x.com/MKBHD/status/2112876810618728601

IDC models show Apple capturing 44% of total foldable market value in 2026 on a 31% share of physical units shipped. By 2027, the firm forecasts Apple will secure the top market leader position in both revenue and unit volume.

For now, daily battery performance fluctuates heavily depending on how frequently users activate the larger 7.6-inch interior screen, powered by the A20 Pro chip and an improved vapor chamber thermal management system shared with the iPhone 18 Pro.

iPhone Duo review: Is Apple's first foldable smartphone too expensive?