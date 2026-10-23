Chamath Palihapitiya Warns Bitcoin Could Eventually Go to Zero

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya stated on the “Moonshots with Peter Diamandis” podcast that Bitcoin is mathematically capped and will eventually be compromised by artificial intelligence, driving its value to zero. Speaking on October 22, 2026, the investor revealed he has divested his direct crypto holdings by transferring them to the Digital Currency Group in exchange for equity.

Palihapitiya Warns AI Could Break Bitcoin Security

Palihapitiya warns that self-improving AI models could eventually break Bitcoin’s SHA-256 cryptographic security.

The investor traded his direct cryptocurrency holdings for equity in the Digital Currency Group to mitigate custody risks.

Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $81,537 at the time of writing, as per Decibel.

From Gold 2.0 to a Capped Asset

The stark warning marks a sharp reversal for an investor who once championed the cryptocurrency as a cornerstone of modern portfolios. Back in May 2013, when the digital asset traded near $130, Palihapitiya labeled it “gold 2.0” and argued that a 1% allocation was entirely rational. He subsequently predicted in January 2021 that the coin would climb to $200,000 as a hedge against macroeconomic instability.

There are two problems rn for crypto and, specifically, bitcoin bulls:1) marginal liquidity would rather speculate in prediction markets and equity markets 2) marginal energy to mine BTC is worth 10-20x if reallocated to serving AI tokens These changes feel structural but I… — https://x.com/chamath/status/2078881723555647642

By March 2026, however, his calculus shifted. On a prior podcast appearance, he pointed out that Bitcoin lacks fungibility and privacy—traits he argues central banks require for accumulation. Because public transaction ledgers trace coin histories back to illicit or sanctioned entities, institutional adoption remains fundamentally restricted.

Timeline Palihapitiya’s Stance Market Context May 2013 Called Bitcoin “gold 2.0” and recommended a 1% portfolio allocation. Trading around $130. January 2021 Predicted the cryptocurrency would reach $200,000. Pandemic-era monetary expansion. October 2026 Warned the asset is capped, vulnerable to AI, and will go to zero. Exchanging direct holdings for Digital Currency Group equity at $81,537.

AI Models Could Target SHA-256 Cryptographic Hash Function

During the October discussion with host Peter Diamandis, Palihapitiya expanded on the technical threats facing distributed ledgers. He cautioned that bad actors could use self-improving AI models to target the SHA-256 cryptographic hash function, potentially compromising the system and unlocking the wallet associated with creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

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According to his analysis, a malicious actor could execute a short position on the asset ahead of making a hack public, compounding the financial fallout. He noted that while transitioning to quantum-resistant mechanisms could neutralize the threat, the decentralized developer community is too fractured to execute such a migration smoothly.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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