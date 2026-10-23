Oviedo Medical Center Launches Interventional Cardiology Program

Oviedo Medical Center has launched its new interventional cardiology program by performing its first catheter-based procedure on a 78-year-old man, bringing specialized heart and vascular treatments directly to eastern Seminole County.

What This Means for Local Cardiac Patients

The newly launched program allows area residents to access advanced diagnostic and therapeutic cardiac procedures close to home, eliminating the need to travel to distant facilities for specialized care. Cameron Howard, CEO of Oviedo Medical Center, noted that bringing these services on-site marks a vital evolution in community healthcare access.

Dr. Caleb Mercado performed the inaugural procedure alongside a multidisciplinary team of nurses, technologists, and cardiovascular specialists. The patient, who has a documented history of coronary artery disease, presented with an 80-percent blockage in his circumflex artery. The medical team successfully treated the lesion using a balloon angioplasty, and the patient is currently recovering well.

Photo: wftv.com

Key Cardiology Terms and Procedures Explained

Interventional Cardiology: A catheter-based, minimally invasive approach used to diagnose and treat certain heart and vascular conditions such as narrowed or blocked arteries.

A catheter-based, minimally invasive approach used to diagnose and treat certain heart and vascular conditions such as narrowed or blocked arteries. Balloon Angioplasty: A procedure used to treat blockages in the artery.

A procedure used to treat blockages in the artery. Circumflex Artery: An artery in the heart.

A Decade of Expansion in East Seminole County

The arrival of interventional cardiology coincides with Oviedo Medical Center marking its tenth anniversary since opening its doors. Built as a 96-bed acute care facility, the hospital has steadily broadened its clinical scope to include robotic surgery, intensive care, telemetry, and cardiac catheterization. According to WFTV, this cardiovascular expansion builds directly upon prior regional growth, which includes freestanding emergency facilities such as the Maitland emergency room that opened in 2024.

Developing the new interventional service line required more than a year of planning and collaboration among hospital physicians and clinical staff. Dr. Bob Shaver, Chief Medical Officer, emphasized that the program centers heavily on clinical excellence, safety, and an exceptional experience for every patient and family they serve.

Program Metric Clinical Detail Inaugural Patient Demographics 78-year-old male with coronary artery disease Pathology Treated 80% blockage in the circumflex artery Surgical Intervention Balloon angioplasty via catheterization Parent Network HCA Florida Healthcare cardiovascular network

Oviedo Medical Center Joins HCA Florida Healthcare Network

As part of HCA Florida Healthcare, Oviedo Medical Center integrates its new cardiology services into a broader statewide network.

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