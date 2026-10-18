Bloomberg Analyst Warns Bitcoin Could Crash to 10000 Amid Stock Slump

As markets opened for the mid-October session, Bitcoin (BTC) traded near $82,000 following a persistent decline from its record high of approximately $126,080 achieved in early October 2025. Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodities strategist Mike McGlone warned that the cryptocurrency could face a severe downward correction toward $10,000 if United States equities experience a 20% pullback.

The Bottom Line

Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone projects a potential slide to $10,000 for Bitcoin, contingent upon a 20% drop in U.S. equities.

Data from BeInCrypto places Bitcoin at $82,000 in mid-October 2026, marking a 35% contraction from its record high.

Industry critics, including CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju, dispute the forecast, pointing to $58 billion absorbed by spot ETFs and robust institutional treasury holdings.

Macroeconomic Correlations and the McGlone Forecast

Writing on October 16, McGlone connected his bearish outlook to broader macroeconomic pressures. He highlighted the monetary tightening cycle and rising bond yields as potential exhaustion signals for the rally that began in 2009. His thesis relies on two primary conditions: a broader contraction in risk assets and the ongoing normalization of Bitcoin’s valuation relative to traditional equities.

A Bitcoin $10,000 Reversion Path Could Trigger Tumbling DominoesThe first-born crypto led the way up for risk assets since 2009, but Bitcoin's peak above $100,000 in 2025, gold's rise above $5,000 in 1Q and most central banks shifting to restraint alongside surging government… pic.twitter.com/91NGRU2Kj6 — https://x.com/mikemcglone11/status/2111078386659365279

Throughout 2026, McGlone repeatedly pointed to the $10,000 threshold. In August, he argued that consolidation below $69,000 set the groundwork for further declines. Similar warnings emerged in June, July, and September, mirroring cautions he issued even when Bitcoin traded at or above $100,000 during early 2025.

Institutional Absorption Versus Macro Pessimism

Market analysts have pushed back against the Bloomberg strategist’s target. Ki Young Ju, founder of CryptoQuant, emphasized that spot exchange-traded funds have absorbed $58 billion in capital, while corporate entities maintain a collective treasury reserve of 1.3 million BTC.

This is not a bad chart, at all.Perhaps there will be a lot of doom coming in tomorrow on the markets (which if that's the expectation, most likely it won't).However, looking at higher timeframes for #Bitcoin, it has swept the lows and is starting to show a lot stronger.I… pic.twitter.com/qcBRIp3Amn — https://x.com/CryptoMichNL/status/2111770451626373600

According to on-chain metrics cited by industry critics, the cost-basis floor sits closer to $30,000. A fall to $10,000 would require the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio to drop to 0.2—a figure far below historical market bottoms of 0.6. Such a contraction assumes that long-term holders, who weathered previous drawdowns exceeding 75%, would capitulate entirely.

Metric Peak (Oct 2025) Valuation (Oct 2026) Bitcoin Price ~$126,080 ~$82,000 Spot ETF Inflows N/A $58 Billion

As the market navigates the final quarter of 2026, the debate centers on whether institutional demand can insulate digital assets from a broader macroeconomic downturn, or if tighter monetary policy will validate McGlone’s historical retracement target.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.