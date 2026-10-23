British House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has committed to using his authority and influence to support Zimbabwe’s readmission to the Commonwealth, National Assembly Speaker Advocate Jacob Mudenda revealed following a high-level meeting in London earlier this week.

Advocate Mudenda, leading a parliamentary delegation that includes members of the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade, shared the development with officials, ZANU PF members, and the diaspora during a gathering at Zimbabwe House. The discussions in the British capital centered not only on London’s stance regarding the Commonwealth, but also on fostering direct parliamentary exchanges between the two nations.

According to the delegation, the diplomatic engagement shows both governments are trying to interact as equal sovereign states. This approach aligns directly with the provisions established under the United Nations Charter, despite the complex colonial history shared by Britain and Zimbabwe.

London Meetings Push for Zimbabwe's Commonwealth Reintegration

The meetings in London improve diplomatic communication between Harare and London. Gibson Nyikadzino of the Zimpapers Politics Hub reported that Advocate Mudenda detailed Sir Hoyle’s explicit commitment to speak to the power of that being—signaling an active UK parliamentary push for Zimbabwe’s reintegration into the international body.

Beyond the Commonwealth agenda, the legislative delegations discussed mechanisms to share best parliamentary practices. These institutional exchanges aim to build cooperative frameworks between the National Assembly and the British House of Commons, resolving historical friction through structured, state-to-state dialogue.

Official Representative Institution Key Focus Area Sir Lindsay Hoyle British House of Commons Commonwealth Readmission Support & Parliamentary Exchange Advocate Jacob Mudenda Zimbabwe National Assembly Sovereign Engagement & Institutional Best Practices

The diplomatic push continues as a Zimbabwean parliamentary delegation engages with international stakeholders in London, following a meeting with British House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle regarding potential readmission to the Commonwealth.