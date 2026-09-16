Councils to be able to charge developers new levy from 2029

New Zealand councils will be permitted to charge developers infrastructure levies starting in 2029, with full implementation mandated by 2030. Housing Minister Chris Bishop announced the policy shift aimed at replacing an inconsistent development contributions system and closing an estimated $11 billion infrastructure funding gap.

Overhauling How Infrastructure Growth Gets Funded

The New Zealand government has confirmed an overhaul of how local authorities pay for urban expansion. Currently, councils charge developers a contribution fee to help cover the costs of new growth. However, Housing Minister Chris Bishop noted that the existing development contribution system has long faced criticism for being inflexible, inconsistent, and prone to leaving ratepayers to cross-subsidise the costs of growth elsewhere.

According to the reporting from RNZ, the gap between planned growth-related capital expenditure and anticipated cost recovery reached an estimated $11 billion between 2021 and 2031. Bishop argued that the old mechanism cannot survive under modern planning changes designed to free up urban land.

“The new development levy system will make sure that growth pays for growth, and that the beneficiaries of new housing and the developers building that new housing are charged appropriately for the costs of that growth.” Housing Minister Chris Bishop, via RNZ and 1News

Timeline, Oversight, and What Councils Can Charge

Under the new regulatory framework, councils will gain the authority to charge development levies starting in 2029, before compliance becomes mandatory in 2030. The revenue generated will fund essential community infrastructure, including water supply, wastewater, stormwater, transport, and reserves.

To address historical complaints regarding unpredictable calculations, the government is placing regulatory oversight and levy methodology development in the hands of the Commerce Commission. Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Cameron Brewer confirmed that the Commerce Commission has been tasked with its expanded responsibilities under the new system.

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Notably, the core Crown and Crown entities will also be required to pay the levies.

Navigating Political Pushback and the ‘No New Taxes’ Pledge

Faced with questions over how the mandatory charges align with the National Party’s no new taxes promise, Minister Bishop firmly rejected the suggestion that the development levies constitute a new tax.

It just replaces an existing system we have called development contributions, Bishop said, insisting it’s not a new tax, it’s a levy, and it replaces something that is already there in the system. As an interim measure while the primary legislation makes its way to Parliament, the government is currently advancing legislative amendments that allow councils to adjust existing development contributions specifically for fast-track projects.

Bishop added that officials briefed the Labour Party on the proposals in 2025, and argued that the current framework aligns closely with positions Labour previously supported. He expressed confidence that local government leaders would welcome the agreement.

“I think that will land quite well with local government. They’ve been saying that for quite a while, and basically now we’ve agreed.” Housing Minister Chris Bishop, via RNZ

Industry Response and the Path to Unlocking Land Supply

The property sector welcomed the structural shift, pointing to long-standing unpredictability in how councils levy development fees. Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman said the reform promises much-needed clarity for developers trying to plan ahead across urban regions.

For too long, development charges have been unpredictable, inconsistent and, in some cases, disconnected from the infrastructure they are supposed to fund, Freeman said, noting that today’s announcement is a significant step towards fixing that.

Minister Bishop echoed these sentiments regarding New Zealand’s broader land and housing crisis, noting that the country possesses a substantial landmass relative to its population size yet suffers from severely inflated house prices driven by restrictive infrastructure and planning systems.

Photo: 1news

“That is the ultimate curse of New Zealand, or has been for so long, is that we are not short of land. There’s only 5 million of us, 5 million and change. We have plenty of land. We have a landmass the size of the United Kingdom, but we have designed a planning system and an infrastructure system that has just driven up land prices and therefore house prices to insane levels.” Air NZ boss responds to Luxon’s ‘very poor’ verdict on $336m loss Housing Minister Chris Bishop, via RNZ and 1News

Unresolved Details Before 2027 Introduction

While the broad strokes of the 2029 transition are locked into the government’s planning schedule, key questions remain concerning the specific mechanics of the calculation methodology. Feedback gathered from an earlier exposure draft demonstrated a desire for more detail regarding how the Commerce Commission will compute the levies.

Photo: RNZ

As the legislative timeline pushes toward an early 2027 introduction, the success of the policy will depend heavily on whether the Commission’s oversight can eliminate the cross-subsidisation that burdened ratepayers. Whether local councils can seamlessly adopt the framework across their long-term planning cycles without disrupting active development pipelines remains the central challenge to watch.