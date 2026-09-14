Court Blocks Trump Admin’s Use of Emergency Powers to Keep Coal Plants Open

A federal appeals court unanimously struck down a Trump administration Energy Department order that forced Michigan’s 64-year-old J.H. Campbell Generating Plant to stay open past its scheduled retirement. The ruling halts a nationwide strategy using emergency powers to keep aging, high-emission coal plants online.

For nearly two decades, coal-fired electricity generation across the United States has plummeted. When the first Trump administration was unable to affect the trend, the second administration turned to a much more aggressive intervention vector: direct emergency mandates.

Under Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act, the Department of Energy holds statutory authority to issue 90-day emergency directives forcing retired or scheduled-for-retirement generation facilities to remain operational. But according to the unanimous ruling issued by a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, those powers are strictly bounded.

Writing for the panel, Appeals Court Judge Cornelia Pillard defined the statute as “essentially a narrow, last-resort backstop.” The court determined that reversing carefully planned plant retirements causes systemic disruption and that the administration failed to demonstrate a legitimate “emergency” within the meaning of the law, such as sudden increases in electricity demand or wartime supply shortages.

The Financial and Environmental Toll in Michigan

The legal challenge centered directly on the J.H. Campbell Generating Plant located in Michigan. Slated to close in May 2025, the facility was kept online through a sequence of five emergency declarations issued by Energy Secretary Chris Wright under the pretext of ensuring regional grid reliability.

That forced extension came with a staggering price tag. According to recent financial filings, keeping the 64-year-old plant operating past its retirement date has cost approximately $259 million. Opponents of the order warn those massive losses will ultimately be funneled down to Midwest families and businesses via inflated utility rates.

Environmental groups, alongside the states of Michigan, Illinois, and Minnesota, mounted the successful legal opposition. Ted Kelly, U.S. clean energy director at the Environmental Defense Fund, noted that the court thoroughly rejected an overarching effort to prop up infrastructure that is bleeding money and polluting local communities.

“The Energy Department’s unlawful actions attempted to make families and businesses in the Midwest wastefully pay hundreds of millions of dollars for a coal plant that should have been shut down over a year ago,” Kelly stated, adding that aging sites like Campbell break down frequently and pose direct health risks.

Sanjay Narayan, a lawyer for the Sierra Club, echoed those sentiments, characterizing the ruling as a major victory for ratepayers burdened with the costs of maintaining dirty, inefficient assets.

National Implications for the Energy Grid

While the immediate operational impact of Friday’s decision formally applies to a single plant in Michigan, the legal precedent established by the D.C. Circuit panel carries profound national consequences. The reasoning behind the ruling directly threatens every other emergency closure-delay engineered by the Department of Energy.

Photo: planetdetroit.org

Across the country, the Trump administration has utilized Section 202(c) powers to force a half-dozen coal-fired plants to delay their retirements. Facilities in Indiana, Colorado, Florida, and Washington state have similarly been kept online under emergency pretexts, alongside an oil and gas plant in Pennsylvania ordered to run its turbines as a hedge against mid-Atlantic electricity shortages.

Litigation targeting these remaining directives is active and intensifying. Critics argue that these federal interventions bypass standard market mechanisms, inflate ratepayer bills, and introduce avoidable air and water pollution.

With the D.C.