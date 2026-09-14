Coyote vs. Acme Box Office Crosses $82 Million Worldwide

As of late Sunday, September 13, 2026, Ketchup Entertainment’s theatrical release Coyote vs. Acme has grossed approximately US$82,7 millones globally during its box office run, pulling in about US$47,8 millones across the United States and Canada alongside roughly US$35 millones from international markets.

Here is the kicker. This feature nearly vanished into corporate obscurity forever. Warner Bros. originally produced the film before shelving it, leading to a rescue and theatrical distribution deal.

The Bottom Line The Global Tally: The movie sits at roughly US$82,7 millones worldwide following its third weekend in North American cinemas.

The movie sits at roughly US$82,7 millones worldwide following its third weekend in North American cinemas. Domestic Stability: North America accounts for about US$47,8 millones, adding roughly US$6,2 millones during its third weekend alone to stay in the regional top five.

North America accounts for about US$47,8 millones, adding roughly US$6,2 millones during its third weekend alone to stay in the regional top five. The Next Threshold: Studio distribution targets now point toward a US$100 y US$120 millones lifetime global gross to clear recovery metrics.

Decoding the Box Office Trajectory After Three Weekends

The latest box office tracking confirms that the film is holding ground in domestic theaters. During its third weekend in the United States and Canada, the film brought in approximately US$6,2 millones. That hold keeps the Looney Tunes property safely anchored within the top five most-watched features in North American multiplexes, proving that audiences are still showing up.

International territories are doing heavy lifting for the overall financial ledger. Overseas markets have contributed an estimated US$35 millones to date. But the geographical rollout is far from complete. Major upcoming territories like Spain and Germany have yet to debut the film, meaning foreign revenues will likely climb further as the release schedule rolls out.

The math facing distributors now involves pushing past the symbolic nine-figure milestone. With global receipts hovering near US$82,7 millones, the feature requires roughly US$17 millones more in ticket sales to cross the US$100 millones threshold. Industry watchers point to a US$120 millones ceiling as the crucial target for evaluating total distribution and promotional cost recovery, though box office grosses do not translate directly to net studio profits due to exhibitor revenue splits.

From Shelved to Theatrical Outlier

To understand why these numbers matter to Hollywood insiders, you have to look at the production history. Warner Bros. initially produced Coyote vs. Acme, only to shelve the movie. Ketchup Entertainment ultimately stepped in to rescue the project for commercial distribution.

By hitting nearly US$83 millones globally, the film has defied the fate originally written for it. It stands as a case study in how intellectual property can survive if consumer demand and public sentiment force a change in strategy.

Comparative Box Office Performance Overview

Coyote vs. Acme Box Office Metrics (As of September 13, 2026) Metric Category Estimated Revenue Context & Timing North American Gross ~US$47,8 millones Includes ~US$6,2 millones third weekend International Gross ~US$35 millones Pending major European territory rollouts Global Total ~US$82,7 millones Approaching the US$100 millones barrier Target Ceiling US$100 y US$120 millones Key benchmark for distribution cost evaluation

As the theatrical window progresses, every new market rollout matters. The resilience of the Looney Tunes brand on the big screen proves that classic characters still carry box office pull when given the chance to actually reach audiences. Whether the film can sprint past the US$100 millones mark will depend on how long multiplexes continue to hold screens for the feature.

What are your thoughts on the theatrical survival of Coyote vs. Acme? Drop your take in the comments below.