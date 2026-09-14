Mondelez cuts supply lead time by two months for key Cadbury ingredient

Mondelez International has opened a $22 million chocolate crumb facility in Shah Alam, Malaysia, cutting at least two months from supply-chain lead times for Cadbury products. The local production plant replaces raw material imports from Australia and South Africa to support regional volume growth.

Cutting Supply Delays With Local Ingredient Production

American snack giant Mondelez International has slashed its supply-chain lead time for a critical chocolate component by at least two months. The company officially opened a 22 million dollar facility in Shah Alam, Malaysia, designed to produce chocolate crumb locally rather than importing the ingredient from Australia and South Africa, according to coverage of the facility launch.

Chocolate crumb is an ingredient that contributes to the taste and texture of Cadbury chocolate products. By manufacturing the component on-site in Malaysia, the company reduces import and transportation costs.

Inside the Shah Alam Regional Manufacturing Hub

The newly operational Shah Alam site serves as the sole Cadbury manufacturing hub for Mondelez across Southeast Asia. The facility churns out more than 130 varieties of chocolate and pumps out around 100 million individual bars every year.

The investment arrives as cocoa prices have eased following a record-breaking rally over the past two years. Those price spikes, driven by adverse weather and poor harvests, drove up costs for chocolate makers.

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Exporting Beyond Southeast Asia Amid Global Disruption

Beyond supplying local processing lines, the Shah Alam plant is already playing a role in international supply chains. The facility is exporting crumb shipments to Pakistan to help address disruptions caused by interrupted shipping channels.

This facility plugs into a larger regional manufacturing network across Asia. Other regional sites manage distinct export profiles to serve global markets.

The Cikarang plant in Indonesia supplies products to nearly 40 countries, including Australia and Japan.

Thailand operates as an export-oriented hub for gum and candy production.

U.S. companies are also expanding Malaysian infrastructure. Agribusiness giant Cargill expanded its own specialty fats production facility in Port Klang earlier in the year to secure capacity for ingredients used in chocolate manufacturing.

Strategic Expansion and Corporate Evolution

Chicago-based Mondelez owns a portfolio of snack brands, including Oreo, Ritz, Cadbury, and Sour Patch Kids. The corporate entity traces its modern structure back to 2012, when the enterprise was officially renamed following the spinoff of its North American grocery business from Kraft Foods.

Photo: pluang.com

With regional snacking demand projected to climb in the coming years, the company sees further room for growth in snacking across the region.