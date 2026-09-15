Croxteth Country Park to Receive £2m from Queen Elizabeth Trust

Croxteth Country Park in Liverpool is set to become the first site to benefit from the Queen Elizabeth Trust, receiving a £2m funding package announced in September 2026. The investment will restore the community garden, build a natural amphitheatre, and install a bike pump track, securing the estate’s long-term future.

Here is the kicker: maintaining this 550-acre historic asset has long strained municipal budgets, costing Liverpool City Council upwards of £1m per year.

The Bottom Line The Beneficiary: Croxteth Country Park, the former ancestral home of the Earls of Sefton, is the inaugural recipient of the newly established Queen Elizabeth Trust.

Croxteth Country Park, the former ancestral home of the Earls of Sefton, is the inaugural recipient of the newly established Queen Elizabeth Trust. The Financials: A £2m funding commitment will target immediate community infrastructure, including a natural amphitheatre and bike track.

A £2m funding commitment will target immediate community infrastructure, including a natural amphitheatre and bike track. The Stakes: The site attracts roughly 600,000 visitors yearly, yet faces severe maintenance costs exceeding £1m per year for Liverpool City Council.

Unlocking a Royal Legacy in Merseyside Announced in September 2026, the funding represents the first project for the Queen Elizabeth Trust, a UK-wide charity established following recommendations from The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee. Sir Damon Buffini, chair of the Trust, noted that the late monarch “loved Merseyside, she loved the people,” making the region a fitting starting point for the memorial initiative. Croxteth Country Park is no stranger to grand ambition, but it has historically struggled against economic realities. The estate includes woodland, parkland, and the Grade II-listed Elizabethan hall originally built in 1575. Occupied by the Molyneux family until 1972 before passing into council care, the property has weathered various commercial proposals, including a wedding and events venue scheme shelved in 2018, alongside a £650,000 emergency repair bill for the hall in 2020.

Community Impact and the Local Stakeholders Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool City Council, stated that the estate has brought generations of Liverpudlians together and requires scaled thinking to secure its future. Dan Barrington, a Liverpool council cabinet member who studied horticulture at Myerscough College’s base on the estate, recalled spending his youth working in the walled garden. Photo: lbndaily.co.uk Students and local users have praised the initiative. Horticulture student Lewis noted the park served as a childhood haven, while peer Olly emphasized its role as a safe space for families. Andrea Ku, a local beekeeper whose bees gather nectar from the estate’s flora, highlighted the historical prominence of Liverpool’s parks and welcomed the new amphitheatre plans.

Financial Breakdown of Croxteth Park Operations Metric / Asset Details Annual Visitors Approximately 600,000 Estate Footprint 500 to 550 acres of woodland and parkland Council Maintenance Cost £1m per year Trust Investment £2m (shared via Queen Elizabeth Trust and Lady Sefton Trust)

The Broader Cultural Footprint When Queen Elizabeth II visited Liverpool during her Golden Jubilee in 2002, she described Merseyside as “one of the most distinctive and energetic parts of the United Kingdom.” Photo: yahoo.com

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