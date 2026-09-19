Cuba blackout leaves millions without power again

Cuba experienced a total nationwide power grid collapse on Friday, September 18, 2026, plunging millions into darkness. The blackout follows severe fuel shortages and an ongoing U.S. energy blockade, marking at least the sixth total or partial grid failure since January as residents grapple with cascading shortages of water, food, and basic services.

The island’s power system suffered a catastrophic failure around 2 p.m. local time on Friday when high-voltage transmission lines in central Cuba went down, according to authorities. According to Cuban authorities, a failure reportedly occurred in transmission lines in the western part of the country, causing the system to collapse in that area—as far as Matanzas province—and the eastern section of the island was subsequently disconnected. The official newspaper Granma reported that “unstable weather conditions further aggravated the grid's situation. Prompting the Ministry of Energy and Mines to announce the islandwide outage on its official X account and confirm that officials had begun activating service-restoration protocols.”

The collapse marks the seventh national blackout of the year, following previous widespread failures in March, July, and early August. For millions of residents already enduring rolling blackouts that regularly stretch beyond 30 consecutive hours, Friday’s total disconnection pushed daily life to a breaking point.

US Embassy Warnings and the Strains of an Energy Embargo

Cuba experienced a total power failure Friday, according to the U.S. Embassy in Havana, which said the failure was due to the collapse of Cuba’s electrical grid. According to Cuban regime media, the reason for the collapse is under investigation and the timeline to restore power is unknown. All U.S. citizens in Cuba or planning to travel to Cuba should be aware and plan accordingly. There are reports of cellphone and internet outages, the embassy added, noting that Cuba’s electrical grid is increasingly unstable, which has led to “multiple” nationwide power outages in the last few months.

Cuba Power Grid Collapse: Blackouts, Heat, and Political Tension

The embassy added, The electrical system remains vulnerable, and additional regular outages have been occurring more frequently and for longer periods. Scheduled power cuts occur daily, and unscheduled outages persist throughout Cuba. Cuba’s energy ministry also posted about the power outage on social media.

Photo: nypost.com

Cuba’s energy infrastructure has struggled for years under the weight of decrepit equipment and acute fuel shortages, but state reports indicate the situation has worsened sharply since January. Power grid collapses have become increasingly common over the past two years because of the severe economic crisis gripping the island. They have worsened since January, after the United States imposed an energy blockade aimed at forcing a change in Cuba’s political system. The restrictions prevent Cuba from importing the fuel needed to operate its thermoelectric power plants, as well as replacement parts required to maintain infrastructure that in many cases has become obsolete. Just one tanker of fuel has been delivered since, by a Russian tanker in March.

Cuba Power Grid Gradually Restores After Third Blackout in Ten Days

Daily Survival in Havana and Gradual Restoration Efforts

By dusk, power had been restored to 5% of users in Havana, which has a total of about 862,000 customers, according to official data. Small power-distribution “micro-islands” were being established in the provinces of Camagüey, Pinar del Río and Granma. Some systems serving hospitals and other emergency facilities were being reactivated.

Photo: reuters.com

Yet for ordinary citizens navigating darkened streets under cloudy skies and rain, the restoration came too late to ease mounting hardships.

No one can stand these constant blackouts. There isn’t enough food, there’s no water, there’s no electricity — you have no idea. The country is in such a sad state, and there are no words for what we’re going through.

Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout After Power Grid Collapse

Other residents recounted the relentless cycle of brief power returns followed by immediate system failures. Frank Lorenzo, a 23-year-old Havana resident looking forward to a long night of sweating and slapping mosquitoes, noted that he had gone without power for 24 hours. They turned the lights on for an hour, and then the grid collapsed, he said.

National Electrical Union Protocols and What Lies Ahead

Protocols are now in place to begin the gradual restoration of the system, said Felix Estrada, an official with Cuba’s National Electrical Union (UNE).

Blackout in Cuba leaves millions without power

Beyond the immediate challenge of bringing transmission lines back online, international observers have raised alarms over the humanitarian toll of the energy crisis. United Nations human rights experts have condemned the US oil blockade, calling it a violation of international law and warning that Cuba risks becoming a “silent Gaza” as shortages and blackouts grow ever more critical.