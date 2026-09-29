Customs Seize 18.6 Million CFA Worth of Medicines and Veterinary Products in Matam

On September 24, 2026, customs surveillance units in northern Senegal intercepted a substantial shipment of smuggled pharmaceuticals and veterinary products with a combined value of 18,644,500 CFA francs near the locality of Bondji. Executed around 10 a.m. by the Mobile Customs Brigade of Matam, the operation thwarted an attempt to flood a regional weekly market with unregulated and potentially dangerous medical goods.

Intelligence-Led Interception Near the Kanel Department

The successful operation stemmed from precise intelligence gathered regarding a covert transport run destined for the bustling weekly market in Bondji, located within the Kanel Department of the Matam region. Rather than relying on routine highway checkpoints, customs agents established an intelligent tactical containment framework to intercept the illicit cargo before it could integrate into local commercial networks.

Upon inspecting the seized shipment, authorities cataloged a distinct split in the contraband. The haul comprised approximately 2.5 million CFA francs worth of unverified veterinary medicines alongside 539 boxes of antihistamines valued at upwards of 16 million CFA francs. Bringing the total countervalue to 18,644,500 CFA francs, the seizure highlights the lucrative yet hazardous nature of cross-border pharmaceutical smuggling networks operating in Senegal’s interior.

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Strategic Reinforcement of Regional Customs Units

This high-value seizure arrives amid a broader strategic push by national customs authorities to redeploy and empower inland enforcement teams. The Matam Mobile Customs Brigade recently received critical reinforcements, including an increase in personnel and enhanced operational assets designed to secure remote transit corridors.