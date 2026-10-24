Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 Headlines Weekend Streaming Lineup

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 Headlines Weekend Streaming Lineup

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Major streaming services debut high-profile series and movie releases for the weekend of October 23–25, 2026, headlined by the second season of anime hit Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix, the return of French crime series Lupin, and Chris Pratt’s comeback in The Terminal List on Prime Video.

Weekend streaming options span multiple platforms this October as services roll out major fiction sequels, unscripted social experiments, and high-profile cinematic releases. While theatrical windows shift and select titles transition to digital rental storefronts, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Disney+ anchor the weekend with returning fan favorites and prominent original content.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Returns to Night City

Netflix leads the weekend arrivals with the return of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, the sophomore 10-part outing of the dystopian anime series. Produced by Studio Trigger in collaboration with CD Projekt Red, the standalone follow-up transports viewers back to Night City with a fresh crew of characters and a novel visual style following a whole new cast of characters whose lives intersect in the futuristic metropolis according to platform details. The cast includes Kentaro Tone, Koki Uchiyama, Momoka Terasawa, Valeria Rodriguez, Kimoy Lee, Cesili Williams, Daniel Wu, Brittany Lauda, and E.G. Daily.

The Moment D Meets Capri | Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Netflix

Digital Culture Editor Crystal Bell praised the new episodes, writing in her review that Edgerunners 2 doesn’t just live up to its predecessor. In some ways, I think it surpasses it.

Joining the anime sequel on Netflix is the fourth season of Lupin. Omar Sy returns as gentleman thief Assane Diop, who finds himself four years after Part 3 in prison, believing his thieving days are done, before a new threat forces him to escape, clear his name, and uncover the identity behind new crimes to unmask the copycat and clear his name. The series features showrunners George Kay and Louis Leterrier alongside cast members Soufiane Guerrab, Youssef Guedira, Shirine Boutella, and Sofia Belkacem.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 Headlines Weekend Streaming Lineup
Photo: Yahoo

The cast also features Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn.

Chris Pratt Returns in The Terminal List Season 2 on Prime Video

On Prime Video, action fans gain access to the second season of The Terminal List. Chris Pratt reprises his role as US Navy SEAL James Reece six months after completing his revenge list, embarking on a mission to hunt down a terrorist network and expose a far-reaching conspiracy. Developed with showrunner David DiGilio and adapted from Jack Carr’s 2018 thriller novel and its second book, True Believer, the series features a cast including Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Jared Shaw.

Adapted from True Believer, the second novel in Jack Carr’s book series, the eight-episode season features a supporting cast that includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Jared Shaw

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 — Ending Credits | Netflix

The Invite Debuts on HBO Max

Premium streaming and digital storefronts add several notable feature films this week. Olivia Wilde’s dark comedy chamber piece The Invite debuts on HBO Max following its theatrical run, marking Wilde’s third turn behind the camera as a dark comedy that explores two very different relationships coaxing intimate desires to the surface where relationship cracks become impossible to ignore. Adapted from the 2020 Spanish comedy The People Upstairs, Wilde also stars in the film.

One of the delightfully absurd, uncomfortable, and compulsively watchable movies to release in recent memory, The Invite, marks star Olivia Wilde’s third turn behind the camera … and handily proves that her oft-maligned Don’t Worry Darling was nothing but a blip.

SlashFilm review staff

Concurrently, Disney expands its live-action catalog by bringing its remake of Moana to Disney+ following its earlier theatrical release. The adaptation stars Catherine Laga’aia as Moana alongside Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 Headlines Weekend Streaming Lineup
Photo: SlashFilm

Critical reception surrounding the live-action remake proved divided.

Aside from my general grievance about the lack of innovation in Disney’s menagerie of live-action remakes, Moana has a strangely false quality to it. The cast — led by 19-year-old Catherine Laga’aia — gives performances that feel straight out of a Disney Channel show. They’re bouncy and broad in a way that made me expect the cheer of a pre-recorded studio audience to break in.

K.P., Mashable

Additional Weekend Releases Across Platforms

Additional platform highlights rounding out the October 23 weekend include Peacock’s addition of the rom-com Finding Emily about a psychology student seeking out a girl after receiving the wrong phone number, and Shudder’s premiere of the horror-thriller The Cycle co-written and directed by Jordan Downey, alongside other releases such as Blindspotting created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs and starring Jasmine Cephas Jones, Ashley Benjamin, Earl Turner, and Candace Nicholas-Lippman.

More on Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 debuts on Netflix; CD Projekt Red announces 2.5 update · Cyberpunk Edgerunners has no third instalment confirmed yet

Title Platform Genre / Format
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Netflix Anime / 10-Part Series
Lupin (Part 4) Netflix Crime Drama / Series
The Terminal List (Season 2) Prime Video Action Thriller / Series
The Invite HBO Max Dark Comedy / Feature
Moana Disney+ Family Adventure / Feature
Finding Emily Peacock Rom-Com / Feature

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Marina Collins - Entertainment Editor

Senior Editor, Entertainment Marina is a celebrated pop culture columnist and recipient of multiple media awards. She curates engaging stories about film, music, television, and celebrity news, always with a fresh and authoritative voice.

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