Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 Headlines Weekend Streaming Lineup

Major streaming services debut high-profile series and movie releases for the weekend of October 23–25, 2026, headlined by the second season of anime hit Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix, the return of French crime series Lupin, and Chris Pratt’s comeback in The Terminal List on Prime Video.
Weekend streaming options span multiple platforms this October as services roll out major fiction sequels, unscripted social experiments, and high-profile cinematic releases. While theatrical windows shift and select titles transition to digital rental storefronts, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Disney+ anchor the weekend with returning fan favorites and prominent original content.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Returns to Night City
Netflix leads the weekend arrivals with the return of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, the sophomore 10-part outing of the dystopian anime series. Produced by Studio Trigger in collaboration with CD Projekt Red, the standalone follow-up transports viewers back to Night City with a fresh crew of characters and a novel visual style following a whole new cast of characters whose lives intersect in the futuristic metropolis according to platform details. The cast includes Kentaro Tone, Koki Uchiyama, Momoka Terasawa, Valeria Rodriguez, Kimoy Lee, Cesili Williams, Daniel Wu, Brittany Lauda, and E.G. Daily.
Digital Culture Editor Crystal Bell praised the new episodes, writing in her review that
Edgerunners 2 doesn’t just live up to its predecessor. In some ways, I think it surpasses it.
Joining the anime sequel on Netflix is the fourth season of Lupin. Omar Sy returns as gentleman thief Assane Diop, who finds himself four years after Part 3 in prison, believing his thieving days are done, before a new threat forces him to escape, clear his name, and uncover the identity behind new crimes to unmask the copycat and clear his name. The series features showrunners George Kay and Louis Leterrier alongside cast members Soufiane Guerrab, Youssef Guedira, Shirine Boutella, and Sofia Belkacem.
The cast also features Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn.
Chris Pratt Returns in The Terminal List Season 2 on Prime Video
On Prime Video, action fans gain access to the second season of The Terminal List. Chris Pratt reprises his role as US Navy SEAL James Reece six months after completing his revenge list, embarking on a mission to hunt down a terrorist network and expose a far-reaching conspiracy. Developed with showrunner David DiGilio and adapted from Jack Carr’s 2018 thriller novel and its second book,
Adapted from True Believer, the second novel in Jack Carr’s book series, the eight-episode season features a supporting cast that includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Jared Shaw
Premium streaming and digital storefronts add several notable feature films this week. Olivia Wilde’s dark comedy chamber piece The Invite debuts on HBO Max following its theatrical run, marking Wilde’s third turn behind the camera as a dark comedy that explores two very different relationships coaxing intimate desires to the surface where relationship cracks become impossible to ignore. Adapted from the 2020 Spanish comedy One of the delightfully absurd, uncomfortable, and compulsively watchable movies to release in recent memory, SlashFilm review staff Concurrently, Disney expands its live-action catalog by bringing its remake of Moana to Disney+ following its earlier theatrical release. The adaptation stars Catherine Laga’aia as Moana alongside Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui. Critical reception surrounding the live-action remake proved divided. Aside from my general grievance about the lack of innovation in Disney’s menagerie of live-action remakes, Moana has a strangely false quality to it. The cast — led by 19-year-old Catherine Laga’aia — gives performances that feel straight out of a Disney Channel show. They’re bouncy and broad in a way that made me expect the cheer of a pre-recorded studio audience to break in. K.P., Mashable Additional platform highlights rounding out the October 23 weekend include Peacock’s addition of the rom-com Finding Emily about a psychology student seeking out a girl after receiving the wrong phone number, and Shudder’s premiere of the horror-thriller The Cycle co-written and directed by Jordan Downey, alongside other releases such as
The Invite Debuts on HBO Max
The Invite, marks star Olivia Wilde’s third turn behind the camera … and handily proves that her oft-maligned
Don’t Worry Darling was nothing but a blip.
Additional Weekend Releases Across Platforms
Title
Platform
Genre / Format
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2
Netflix
Anime / 10-Part Series
Lupin (Part 4)
Netflix
Crime Drama / Series
The Terminal List (Season 2)
Prime Video
Action Thriller / Series
The Invite
HBO Max
Dark Comedy / Feature
Moana
Disney+
Family Adventure / Feature
Finding Emily
Peacock
Rom-Com / Feature
Premium streaming and digital storefronts add several notable feature films this week. Olivia Wilde’s dark comedy chamber piece The Invite debuts on HBO Max following its theatrical run, marking Wilde’s third turn behind the camera as a dark comedy that explores two very different relationships coaxing intimate desires to the surface where relationship cracks become impossible to ignore. Adapted from the 2020 Spanish comedy
One of the delightfully absurd, uncomfortable, and compulsively watchable movies to release in recent memory,
SlashFilm review staff
Concurrently, Disney expands its live-action catalog by bringing its remake of Moana to Disney+ following its earlier theatrical release. The adaptation stars Catherine Laga’aia as Moana alongside Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui.
Critical reception surrounding the live-action remake proved divided.
Aside from my general grievance about the lack of innovation in Disney’s menagerie of live-action remakes, Moana has a strangely false quality to it. The cast — led by 19-year-old Catherine Laga’aia — gives performances that feel straight out of a Disney Channel show. They’re bouncy and broad in a way that made me expect the cheer of a pre-recorded studio audience to break in.
K.P., Mashable
Additional platform highlights rounding out the October 23 weekend include Peacock’s addition of the rom-com Finding Emily about a psychology student seeking out a girl after receiving the wrong phone number, and Shudder’s premiere of the horror-thriller The Cycle co-written and directed by Jordan Downey, alongside other releases such as