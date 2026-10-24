Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 Headlines Weekend Streaming Lineup

Major streaming services debut high-profile series and movie releases for the weekend of October 23–25, 2026, headlined by the second season of anime hit Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix, the return of French crime series Lupin, and Chris Pratt’s comeback in The Terminal List on Prime Video.

Weekend streaming options span multiple platforms this October as services roll out major fiction sequels, unscripted social experiments, and high-profile cinematic releases. While theatrical windows shift and select titles transition to digital rental storefronts, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Disney+ anchor the weekend with returning fan favorites and prominent original content.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Returns to Night City

Netflix leads the weekend arrivals with the return of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, the sophomore 10-part outing of the dystopian anime series. Produced by Studio Trigger in collaboration with CD Projekt Red, the standalone follow-up transports viewers back to Night City with a fresh crew of characters and a novel visual style following a whole new cast of characters whose lives intersect in the futuristic metropolis according to platform details. The cast includes Kentaro Tone, Koki Uchiyama, Momoka Terasawa, Valeria Rodriguez, Kimoy Lee, Cesili Williams, Daniel Wu, Brittany Lauda, and E.G. Daily.

The Moment D Meets Capri | Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Netflix

Digital Culture Editor Crystal Bell praised the new episodes, writing in her review that Edgerunners 2 doesn’t just live up to its predecessor. In some ways, I think it surpasses it.

Joining the anime sequel on Netflix is the fourth season of Lupin. Omar Sy returns as gentleman thief Assane Diop, who finds himself four years after Part 3 in prison, believing his thieving days are done, before a new threat forces him to escape, clear his name, and uncover the identity behind new crimes to unmask the copycat and clear his name. The series features showrunners George Kay and Louis Leterrier alongside cast members Soufiane Guerrab, Youssef Guedira, Shirine Boutella, and Sofia Belkacem.

Photo: Yahoo

The cast also features Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn.

Chris Pratt Returns in The Terminal List Season 2 on Prime Video

On Prime Video, action fans gain access to the second season of The Terminal List. Chris Pratt reprises his role as US Navy SEAL James Reece six months after completing his revenge list, embarking on a mission to hunt down a terrorist network and expose a far-reaching conspiracy. Developed with showrunner David DiGilio and adapted from Jack Carr’s 2018 thriller novel and its second book, True Believer , the series features a cast including Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Jared Shaw.