Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina officially bade farewell to Atlético Nacional’s supporters on September 13, 2026, at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín. The emotional ceremony preceded a Liga BetPlay fixture against Águilas Doradas, celebrating a career that included seven titles across two stints with the Verdolaga alongside spells in European and international football.

Fantasy & Market Impact Depth Chart Adjustments: With Ospina managing a chronic elbow injury that ultimately halted a potential move to Atlante in Mexico, Atlético Nacional’s defensive framework relies on alternative options like Harlem “Chipi Chipi” Castillo, who replaced him in the 2025 Superliga final.

The Return of El Rey David and a Legacy Etched in Silverware Surgir de un club, y no cualquiera—the biggest in Colombia regarding titles and fan base—and being the starting goalkeeper at just 17 years old is no minor feat. David Ospina achieved precisely that, carving out a path that took him from Medellín to clubs like Arsenal, Napoli, OGC Niza, and Al-Nassr, where he shared a team with Cristiano Ronaldo. https://x.com/nacionaloficial/status/2099305345558405277 But the tape and the trophy cabinet always pointed back to Antioquia. Prioritizing a homecoming in mid-2024 under club leadership led by Sebastián Arango Botero, Ospina returned to capture a Liga BetPlay title, two Copa BetPlay trophies, and a Superliga BetPlay crown. “Today is a very special day, because Víctor, in 2007, gave me the possibility of being in Atlético Nacional, and in 2008, of going to Europe,” Ospina told the crowd, referencing his early roots before addressing the fanbase. “After 20 or 22 years, I returned to my home, where I was happy, am happy, my family was happy, and where my children learned to love this shield so great, to the best fanbase in the world.”

Anatomy of a Historic Career Path Ospina’s professional journey defies standard physical expectations for elite modern goalkeepers. Demonstrating that it is not necessary to be tall to earn a spot in the elite of world football, the Antioquian played through persistent elbow complications—dating back to his tenure in Naples (2019). David Ospina’s Major Honors with Atlético Nacional Competition Season / Tournament Key Milestone Liga BetPlay 2005-I Won league title at 17 years old Liga BetPlay 2007-I & 2007-II Secured bicampeonato under Óscar Héctor Quintabani Copa Colombia 2024 Kept clean sheet in finals leg against América de Cali Liga BetPlay 2024-II Decisive penalty save against Yeison Guzmán in final Superliga de Colombia 2025 Squad victory following triumph over Bucaramanga Copa Colombia 2025 Defeated historic rivals Independiente Medellín As noted in club records, his two Copa Colombia triumphs came against fierce historical rivals: América de Cali and Deportivo Independiente Medellín. Closing the historical gap against the local rival in December 2025 provided a fitting punctuation mark to his domestic chapter.

Front-Office Moves and Shared Legacies at Atanasio Girardot Minutes after honoring the veteran keeper—who walked the pitch alongside his daughters—Nacional showcased marquee signing James Rodríguez to the crowd at the Atanasio Girardot. Photo: infobae.com Ospina and Rodríguez share a deep bond forged over fifteen years with the Colombia national team and personal family ties. “I am proud to be on such a special day in which they present a person of whom I feel very proud and who I am sure will give us many joys,” Ospina stated regarding Rodríguez’s arrival from the summer transfer window. With the ownership group, the Ardila Lule family, backing ambitious roster investments, Atlético Nacional balances the emotional weight of losing a foundational club icon with a reloaded squad designed to compete across domestic and continental fronts. Ospina’s boots under the sticks may be filled by the next generation, but his tactical footprint on the club remains immutable.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.