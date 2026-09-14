BCV Official Dollar Rate Venezuela: September 15, 2026

The Banco Central de Venezuela has set the official exchange rate at 842,2067 bolívares per dollar for the financial session of September 15, 2026.

Understanding the BCV Exchange Rate Framework

For individuals and institutions navigating Venezuela’s complex economic terrain, the central bank’s rate serves as the primary benchmark. The monetary authority calculates this daily indicator by taking a weighted average of transactions executed through authorized commercial bank exchange desks across the country.

The rate’s upward trajectory continues to reshape daily commerce. Commercial banks operating within the national payment system report fluctuating buying and selling spreads alongside the official indicator. For instance, recent banking data highlights institutions like Banesco and Banco Exterior quoting parallel commercial bands, underscoring the liquidity dynamics at play across different private financial entities.

Interannual Growth and Cumulative Market Pressures

Zooming out from the daily ticker reveals a stark macroeconomic picture. The cumulative annual variation of the official exchange rate sits at an increase of 544,0636 bolívares, representing a staggering 182,484% shift over the multi-month cycle.

To put these numbers in perspective, the variation for the exact same comparative period in the preceding year stood at 208,9428 bolívares. This acceleration in currency devaluation feeds directly into broader cost-of-living pressures.

Broader Currency Baskets and Financial Planning

Beyond the flagship greenback valuation, the central bank and associated financial monitors track a broader basket of foreign currencies essential for international trade and remittance flows. The euro is positioned at 977,8778 bolívares, while the Chinese yuan trades at 125,5619 bolívares.

Photo: observadorzuliano.com

These cross-currency metrics matter deeply for importers balancing supply chains against fluctuating currency controls and banking regulations. As the monetary authority maintains its steady cadence of daily updates, staying informed on these shifts remains essential for anyone managing assets or operating businesses within the country.