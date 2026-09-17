Deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 16″ (Intel Core Ultra 7) Now Only €899.99

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 16IPH11 is currently seeing a significant price drop of 200 euros at Cdiscount, falling from 1,099.99 € down to 899.99 €. Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this 16-inch laptop balances raw mobile compute capability with aggressive mid-tier retail pricing.

Engineered for Screen Real Estate and Portability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 16IPH11 features an IPS panel spanning 16 inches, carrying a native WUXGA resolution of 1920 by 1200 pixels within a productivity-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio. According to retail specifications, the display outputs a brightness of 400 cd/m², giving users enough headroom to handle multi-window workflows, local code compilation, or media playback under varied ambient lighting.

Engineers kept the physical chassis remarkably lean despite the generous screen diagonal. The machine tips the scales at 1.68 kg while maintaining a profile thinner than 1.9 cm.

Under the Hood: Intel Core Ultra 7 and DDR5 Architecture

At the center of this hardware configuration sits an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor packing 8 cores. This silicon is paired directly with 16GB of high-speed DDR5 RAM running at 5,600 MHz and a 512GB solid-state drive. According to hardware disclosures, the setup delivers robust baseline execution for standard office software, heavy multitasking workloads, and day-to-day data tasks. Graphics processing relies entirely on integrated Intel Graphics silicon, which handles accelerated video decoding and modern UI rendering efficiently.

Connectivity options round out the spec sheet with modern standards suited for contemporary peripheral ecosystems. The system integrates Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless links. Physical input-output ports include a versatile USB-C connection supporting both Power Delivery and DisplayPort output, two standard USB-A ports, an HDMI video output slot, and a physical SD card reader. Buyers should note that this specific configuration ships strictly without a preinstalled operating system and without a bundled power adapter.

Market Dynamics and the Retail Value Proposition

As pricing across the component supply chain fluctuates, major online retailers continue adjusting hardware costs to capture budget-conscious technical buyers. Platform fees and affiliate structures linked through consumer tech publications help sustain ongoing hardware tracking, though buyers should verify live pricing directly at the point of sale as stock levels shift.

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