Jude Bellingham’s Real Madrid Resurgence Under Jose Mourinho

Jude Bellingham is thriving in an advanced central role under Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, combining disciplined positioning with crucial goalscoring contributions as the club builds early-season momentum across La Liga.

Mario Cortegana Reports on Jude Bellingham and Jose Mourinho

The transformation in Jude Bellingham’s performances at Real Madrid has been swift and unmistakable. Following a challenging second season at Real Madrid that fell short of expectations after a brilliant first campaign, the midfielder’s mood has changed dramatically since Jose Mourinho took charge.

According to The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, Bellingham is enjoying the new demands Mourinho has introduced and has responded to the manager’s methods with a level of discipline that has impressed people inside the club. A source close to Mourinho believes one of the biggest changes has been Bellingham’s positioning, with the England international playing closer to goal in the manager’s system and operating as a No. 10 with greater freedom to influence attacking phases.

Above all, he's playing closer to goal, says a source. He's performing better because he's running fewer kilometres, he added. Mourinho had already identified Bellingham as a player capable of returning to his best and spoke to him before the World Cup about how he could be used, with the manager’s idea being to keep Bellingham involved across the pitch while allowing him to concentrate more on attacking situations.

I feel greater freedom again, greater freedom to decide when to drop back, when to push forward, or when to make runs into the penalty area. Javier Tebas Criticizes Real Madrid Trio Over Ceuta Solidarity Shirts Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid midfielder

Speaking to Real Madrid’s official media, Bellingham added: ‘I think this is the best position for me, as it allows me to show all my abilities. I am truly grateful to the coach for his trust in me and for giving me the chance to play this way.’ That tactical trust is already showing up plainly on the pitch, continuing an excellent start to the season where his goal already marks his third strike in five La Liga appearances.

Elche and Rayo Vallecano Matches in La Liga

That form was on full display when Real Madrid were pegged back by Elche after racing into a 2-0 lead on Tuesday night. With time running out, Bellingham, a second-half substitute, provided the moment of magic to unlock a late winner for 3-2. Picking up the ball in his own half, he held off a strong challenge from behind, keeping his balance as he drove up the pitch. A silky piece of skill and lung-bursting change of pace took him past another Elche tackle, before his through ball matched Kylian Mbappe’s run towards goal. Carlos Espi — scoring his second stoppage-time winner of the season — provided the simple touch to put the ball home from Mbappe’s pass across, but Bellingham was the architect.

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Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Mourinho’s First Defeat and the Challenge Ahead

A draw against Elche — bottom of La Liga — would have shaken the foundations of Jose Mourinho’s side, who already dropped points in the 1-0 defeat against Real Betis on September 4. It would have seen defending champions Barcelona end the matchday five points clear (instead of three) and put real pressure on the team leading into Sunday’s city derby at Atletico Madrid. Mourinho’s resurgence continued on Saturday evening as Los Blancos produced a commanding La Liga performance, cruising to a 4-1 triumph against Rayo Vallecano, where Kylian Mbappe, Alvaro Carreras and Jude Bellingham fired Real Madrid into a 3-0 lead before Mbappe sealed the win in stoppage time. VAVEL gave Bellingham an 8/10 rating, describing the attacking midfielder as having an excellent game, particularly highlighting his intervention in multiple attacking plays.

Jude Bellingham Assesses New Additions to the Real Madrid Squad

Beyond his personal resurgence, Bellingham is pleased with how a newly assembled squad is coming together under the Portuguese tactician. Real Madrid have introduced several fresh faces to the dressing room, and the midfielder has been impressed by their seamless transition into a high-pressure environment.

Mourinho Found the Real Jude Bellingham

They’ve made a very good impression on the group, both as people, which is the most important thing, and as footballers. They’re doing very well. It’s not easy to arrive at a club with this kind of pressure, with a new coach and a new staff. Luka Modric Praises Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid’s Future Leader Jude Bellingham

He added that the newcomers are already thriving despite the steep learning curve, stating: There are a lot to take in, and they're adapting without any problems. It's a joy to have them here.

Photo: The Hindu

As Bellingham anchors the team, the squad features seven goals for Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham looking every bit the leader, Arda Güler providing the spark, and Yan Diomande’s stock rising after his performance against Elche. However, Vinicius Jr.’s place in Real Madrid’s starting lineup has opened a conversation, with one goal in 598 minutes being a modest return for a player of his caliber despite three assists. Vinícius was surprisingly substituted against Elche by Javier Gandul, and against Elche, he tested goalkeeper Matías Duturo more than anyone else, taking five shots with only one forcing a save, though Vinícius acknowledged on Instagram: The goals will come back… I can’t keep missing this many.