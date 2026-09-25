Denver Broncos manage injury report ahead of Week 3 Rams matchup

As the Denver Broncos prepare for a high-stakes Sunday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Sean Payton and his coaching staff are managing a lengthy injury report. The Week 3 matchup brings significant roster questions for both franchises as they battle through early-season health setbacks.

For Denver, the primary focus centers on the backfield and the health of several key offensive weapons. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey both logged full participation on Thursday after being limited during Wednesday’s practice sessions, providing an encouraging sign for the team’s depth heading into the weekend.

However, the Broncos continue to navigate health concerns elsewhere on the roster. Wide receiver Marvin Mims was limited in practice due to a foot issue, while rookie running back Jonah Coleman remains sidelined after suffering a sprained ankle during Week 2, according to reporting from Broncos Wire.

Backfield Shuffles and Roster Impact

The status of Jonah Coleman leaves a notable void in Denver’s offensive rotation. If Coleman is unable to suit up against the Rams, running back Tyler Badie stands next in line to assume RB3 responsibilities for the Broncos, as detailed by Broncos Wire.

Balancing these injuries will be vital as Denver looks to establish its rhythm on a national stage. Managing player workloads during practice remains a priority for the coaching staff as they evaluate game-day readiness.

Opponent Outlook: Los Angeles Rams

The visiting Los Angeles Rams arrive with their own set of notable roster challenges. Star wide receiver Puka Nacua is currently dealing with a hip injury and is trending toward missing the Sunday night contest. On the defensive side of the ball, L.A. will be without star pass rusher Myles Garrett, who is currently sidelined on injured reserve with a knee injury, as noted by Broncos Wire.

Both coaching staffs will monitor their respective practice sessions closely before locking in game-day active lists.

The Broncos will hold their final practice session on Friday before releasing the official Week 3 injury report containing definitive game statuses. Kickoff is set for Sunday night, and fans are encouraged to share their thoughts on the matchup and injury updates in the comments below.