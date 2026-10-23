Dermstore Releases 2026 Beauty Advent Calendar With $1,147 Value

Dermstore released its limited-edition 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar for 2026, priced at $250 with a stated retail value of $1,147, featuring clinical skincare, makeup, and haircare products available exclusively on its platform.

Beauty Calendars Qualify for HSA and FSA Purchases

Flexible Health Accounts: Product listings on the retailer’s platform designate the kit as eligible for Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) purchases, a rare classification for beauty calendars.

Product listings on the retailer’s platform designate the kit as eligible for Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) purchases, a rare classification for beauty calendars. Active Ingredient Diversity: The lineup incorporates formulations including niacinamide and epidermal growth factors.

Clinical Composition of the Dermstore 2026 Advent Calendar

According to product disclosures reviewed by findsubscriptionboxes.com, the 2026 collection leans heavily on clinical skincare rather than standard holiday cosmetics. Half of the 24 items arrive in full sizing, featuring targeted serums such as the Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3, Bioeffect EGF Serum, and iS Clinical GeneXC Serum. Additional full-size inclusion items span Revision Skincare Radiance+ Resurfacing Serum, U Beauty Resurfacing Compound, and Paula’s Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment.

Prevention.com reported that Josiah Soto, a commerce editor for Hearst Magazines, vouched personally for the inclusion of Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3, noting its utility in targeting fine lines and uneven skin texture. Alongside these preparations, the curation incorporates travel and deluxe sample sizes from brands such as Dr. Barbara Sturm, SkinMedica, and EltaMD.

Photo: beautycalendar.com

Product Component Brand Origin Volume / Size Primary Ingredient Class Crystal Retinal 3 Medik8 30 ml (Full Size) GeneXC Serum iS Clinical 0.5 oz (Full Size) Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Paula’s Choice 0.67 oz (Full Size) Niacinamide UV Clear SPF 50 EltaMD 0.5 oz (Deluxe Size)

Retailer Values Boxed Set Components at $1,147

Beautycalendar.com confirmed that the boxed set brings together a comprehensive array of skincare, makeup, haircare, and bodycare items. While the purchase price stands firmly at $250, beautycalendar.com and findsubscriptionboxes.com both emphasize that the $1,147 figure represents the retailer’s stated valuation of the combined individual components rather than an absolute monetary savings guarantee.

When evaluated on a per-door basis, the investment calculates to approximately $10.42 per item, positioning it higher than competing holiday countdown options from retailers like Ulta or Amazon, which average lower price points and heavier makeup distributions. The inclusion of specialized items like the EltaMD UV Clear Blemish-Prone & Oil Control SPF 50 and Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant directs the target demographic toward skincare enthusiasts seeking multi-step regimen testing.