Amandine aids 12-year-old girl shot in Trappes and La Verrière attack

A twelve-year-old girl was gravely wounded by multiple gunshot wounds during a terrorist shooting spree across Trappes and La Verrière on a Friday morning in October. The child was shot eight times during the attack, prompting local resident Amandine to rush to her aid after hearing cries for help from a window.

The violence began at approximately 10:30 am when a 39-year-old man opened fire in bursts from a car across Trappes and La Verrière. The rampage left one person dead and four others gravely injured before the suspect was apprehended in the nearby town of Coignières.

Drive-by Shooting Near Paris Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Wounded, Including 12-Year-Old Girl

Rescue Efforts at the Scene

Amandine recounted to BFMTV how she and her partner assisted the 12-year-old victim. When her partner asked where it hurt, the injured girl was able to state that the pain was located in her abdomen. To protect the child from the cold while avoiding any aggravation to her condition, Amandine instructed her daughter to bring a blanket to cover the victim, choosing not to move her or touch her wounds.

“Elle hurlait ‘à l’aide, à l’aide! J’ai mal!’, se souvient cette habitante de La Verrière. Elle était en sang et quand mon conjoint lui a demandé ‘tu as mal où?’, elle a pu préciser que la douleur était au niveau de son ventre.”

Police Arrest Gunman in Coignières

Following the attack, law enforcement arrested the 39-year-old gunman in Coignières in possession of a submachine gun and tear gas grenades. According to a police source, the suspect is registered in the judicial records processing file (TAJ) but remained unknown to territorial intelligence.

France Terror Attack in Trappes: Gunman Fires From a Car Near Paris — Anti-Terror Probe

The national antiterrorist prosecutor’s office has taken charge of the case, opening an investigation for assassination linked to a terrorist enterprise committed with the circumstance that the acts were carried out due to true or supposed membership in a determined race, ethnicity, nation, or religion.

Courage of the Victim

Reflecting on the harrowing moments after the shooting, Amandine noted that the young victim was initially unaware of what had happened to her and did not realize she had been struck by bullets.

One Dead, Four Injured in Multiple Attacks in Paris' Trappes and La Verrière | APT

“C’est horrible, c’est très très dur, poursuit-elle. C’est une petite fille qui a été très courageuse. La seule fois où elle a hurlé c’est quand je l’ai entendue appeler à l’aide en ouvrant ma fenêtre. Quand on s’est approché d’elle, elle parlait tout doucement alors qu’elle aurait pu hurler de douleur.”