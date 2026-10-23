Rutgers Experts Propose National Microbiome Moonshot for Disease

Researchers at Rutgers University and international institutions proposed a national microbiome moonshot plan in Nature Medicine to investigate how microorganisms drive chronic diseases, targeting pregnancy and early childhood interventions following a Department of Health and Human Services roundtable.

The human microbiome—consisting of trillions of microorganisms living in and on the body—shapes human immunity and metabolism. Modern practices such as cesarean deliveries, infant formula feeding, antibiotic use in infancy, and diets rich in heavily processed foods can disrupt these microbial communities. According to Rutgers microbiologists Martin Blaser and Maria Gloria Dominguez-Bello, these disruptions may help explain the nearly simultaneous rise in chronic conditions like asthma, food allergies, and obesity.

Establishing true causality rather than mere correlation requires large-scale, long-term controlled human trials. Although the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has not yet committed extra money, agency leadership invited Blaser, Dominguez-Bello, and ten other global researchers to design a coordinated national strategy. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called for making microbiome research a national “moonshot” priority at a May symposium, setting the stage for specific funding proposals in the next fiscal year.

Framework Aims to Standardize Global Microbiota Research

The published framework outlines four general areas: building scientific foundations, advancing clinical applications, pursuing high-impact opportunities, and providing education. A primary goal is standardizing research methods globally. This harmonization allows study results from diverse populations to be shared and aggregated, moving beyond the wealthy Western nations that have seen most studies.

Clinical applications include treatments for recurrent infections. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved products such as Rebyota and Vowst—both containing microbes derived from donated human stool—to prevent recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections in adults following antibiotic treatment for recurrent infection. Beyond the gut, researchers are studying how gut microbes influence patient responses to cancer immunotherapy, as well as investigating connections between the gut and brain in neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Targeting the First Thousand Days

The proposal designates the first 1,000 days of life—spanning from pregnancy through a child’s second birthday—as a promising place to start. During this period, the microbiome develops. Researchers propose to track individuals from pregnancy through adolescence to evaluate whether early-life microbial disruptions cause later conditions, and whether targeted preventives can alter that trajectory.

Practical implementation extends into education and clinical training. The authors recommend integrating microbiome and nutrition science into medical training and school nutrition education. By embedding these insights into education, the scientific community aims to inform everyday decisions long before chronic pathologies manifest.

Focus Area Key Objective Clinical Rationale First 1,000 Days Longitudinal tracking from pregnancy to adolescence Examines how early microbial disruption influences later conditions. Global Standardization Harmonizing research protocols internationally Ensures data aggregation spans diverse populations beyond wealthy Western nations. Therapeutic Pipeline Expanding microbiome treatments and oncology links Leverages microbiome modulation for recurrent infections and cancer immunotherapy efficacy.

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