Howdy acquires exclusive US rights to RTÉ drama The Walsh Sisters

Roku subscription service Howdy has acquired exclusive US rights to the RTÉ drama series The Walsh Sisters, based on the bestselling novels by Marian Keyes, with the first episode set to premiere on 5 November, rte.ie reported.

What Viewers Need to Know About the Acquisition

The first series debuts on Howdy on November 5, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The platform has also locked down the upcoming six-part second series, currently in production for an expected 2027 release.

The adaptation is written and creatively led by Stefanie Preissner.

Dublin Sisters Managing Family Bonds

Adapted from Marian Keyes’ novels, The Walsh Sisters follows five Dublin sisters as they deal with relationships, addiction, heartbreak, and family dynamics. The series won the Audience Choice Award at the 2026 RTS Ireland Awards following its domestic broadcast.

The ensemble cast features Louisa Harland as Anna, Caroline Menton as Rachel, Danielle Galligan as Claire, Máiréad Tyers as Helen, and Stefanie Preissner as Maggie. Aidan Quinn and Carrie Crowley star as the parents of the family.

Production Plans for the Second Series

The upcoming six-part second series draws inspiration from Marian Keyes’ novels The Mystery of Mercy Close and Angels. Preissner returns as writer and creative lead for the continuation.

New additions to the cast for the second outing include Peter Coonan, Aislín McGuckin, Art Campion, and Fay Ripley. Cuba Pictures and Metropolitan Pictures produce the drama for RTÉ, in association with the BBC and Screen Ireland, with international distribution handled by Cineflix Rights.

Series Details Series One Series Two US Platform Howdy (Roku) Howdy (Roku) US Premiere Window November 5 2027 Source Material Marian Keyes’ novels The Mystery of Mercy Close & Angels

While Howdy has established its US release schedule starting November 5, an Irish transmission date for the second series has yet to be announced.