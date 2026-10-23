Sharon Osbourne says six doctors warned Ozzy Osbourne against final show

Sharon Osbourne revealed that six different medical specialists warned the family that Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance could prove fatal. Despite the severe health risks, the heavy metal frontman took the stage for the historic “Back to the Beginning” concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, passing away just 17 days later on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76.

The Final Curtain Call for a Heavy Metal Icon

Ozzy Osbourne ignored warnings from six doctors regarding his heart, Parkinson’s disease, and severe emphysema before his final concert.

The “Back to the Beginning” reunion at Villa Park featured Black Sabbath alongside Metallica and Guns N’ Roses, drawing 44,000 fans.

Sharon Osbourne shared that the historic farewell brought the legendary singer immense joy during his final weeks alive.

Medical Warnings and the Determination to Say Goodbye

The decision to perform arrived against explicit medical advice. The musician, however, remained resolute in his desire to bid a final farewell to his fanbase.

Sharon Osbourne's SECRET About Ozzy's Final Concert

“We had six different doctors, specialists in the heart, Parkinson’s, lungs, and all the other problems he was fighting,” Sharon recounted to Rolling Stone. The medical team urged the family to cancel the appearance entirely. Ozzy dismissed the warnings as non-negotiable, telling his wife that another six months of life meant little if he could not exit on his own terms.

Inside the Historic Villa Park Reunion

The “Back to the Beginning” concert materialized as a monumental gathering on July 5, 2025, uniting the original lineup of Black Sabbath on home turf in Birmingham. The event drew roughly 44,000 attendees and boasted support from rock and metal heavyweights including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, and Mastodon. Ozzy performed a selection of his solo repertoire before joining his Black Sabbath bandmates for the grand finale.

Sharon Osbourne Confesses the Heartbreaking Reason Behind Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show

Behind the scenes, the reality of his condition remained tightly guarded. Sharon revealed that even the other members of Black Sabbath and her own children were kept in the dark regarding the full extent of his declining health. “He just prayed his lungs would work and he could sing,” she noted, describing a daily struggle where his respiratory capacity fluctuated drastically from one morning to the next.

The Joy That Marked His Final Seventeen Days

Following the performance, the heavy metal patriarch experienced a profound psychological uplift. Confined to his dressing room for parts of the day watching supporting acts perform with the enthusiasm of a dedicated fan, Ozzy repeatedly exclaimed that he had pulled it off.

Photo: Радио N-JOY

Sharon reflected on the final weeks as a period of unexpected triumph rather than pure tragedy. “He went out like a viking,” she stated, emphasizing that the overwhelming support from fans and peers provided him with a lasting sense of happiness until his passing.

Event Detail Recorded Fact Venue Villa Park, Birmingham Attendance Approximately 44,000 fans Contributing Acts Black Sabbath, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Mastodon Date of Passing July 22, 2025 (17 days post-concert)

Global Cinema Release Plans for the Concert Film

The upcoming documentary film, titled Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning, captures the historic Birmingham gathering. Radio N-JOY confirmed that the global theatrical rollout is scheduled to commence on October 28, 2026, following a world premiere in Los Angeles. Participating artists contributed their sets pro bono to support charitable initiatives connected to the event.

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