ASUS Launches New Zenbook 14 in Portugal with First Pop-Up Store

ASUS launched the Zenbook 14 in Portugal, combining a proprietary ceramic-aluminum material with artificial intelligence features and opening a pop-up store at the Oeiras Parque shopping center. The company announced the launch of the Zenbook 14 (UX3480) in Portugal yesterday.

ASUS Launches Zenbook 14 in Portugal

The ASUS Zenbook 14 carries retail prices ranging from 799.99 to 1,699.99 euros depending on the selected hardware configuration. The laptop marks the latest evolution of the manufacturer’s premium portable line.

At the heart of the device is Ceraluminum, an exclusive material developed by ASUS that merges the durability of ceramic with the lightness of aluminum. The chassis comes in three nature-inspired color finishes named Arctic Blue, Komodo Coral, and Zabriskie Beige. The Zabriskie Beige option evokes sun-drenched earthy tones of arid rock formations, while Komodo Coral mimics the pink sands of an Indonesian beach created by microscopic foraminifera and crushed red coral fragments; it captures the organic essence of Indonesia’s famous Pink Beach, one of the world’s rare coastal wonders, where white sands and microscopic coral fragments create that unique pink tone. Arctic Blue draws its palette from glacial landscapes and winter lakes, featuring a matte pale blue mixed with compressed ice tones.

Photo: cmjornal.pt

Oeiras Parque Pop-Up Store Opens Until January

To mark the release, ASUS established a temporary retail installation at the Oeiras Parque shopping center that remains open to the public until the end of January. The space features experiential zones tied to the product design language.

This marks the first time the hardware maker has chosen a shopping center venue in Portugal to host a product launch event. Journalists, content creators, and invited guests attended the opening to test the portable computer in person. Eduardo Cardoso, marketing manager for ASUS Portugal, stated during the presentation that the company wants the Zenbook to integrate into daily user routines through performance and aesthetic appeal.

Design Philosophy and Artificial Intelligence Integration

The hardware refresh centers heavily on sensory manufacturing and tactile finishes. The product’s primary differentiator is material science rather than internal silicon upgrades.

Alongside the physical exterior, the notebook integrates artificial intelligence functions designed to streamline daily computing tasks through personalized, intuitive interactions. The European rollout of these design-forward pop-up displays extends to cities including London, Milan, Madrid, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Stockholm, and Amsterdam, bringing the tactile presentation strategy to multiple markets simultaneously as part of the “Design You Can Feel” concept that the brand has been taking to cities such as London, Milan, Madrid, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Stockholm, and Amsterdam, extending the design language of the Zenbook 14 beyond the device itself to celebrate the launch.