Oupa Brown Mogotsi Seeks State Evidence in Staged Shooting Case

Self-proclaimed political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi remains in custody following his latest court appearance in Johannesburg on Friday. The regional court postponed his application to compel the state to disclose further evidence, including unredacted witness statements and cellphone records, until November 13 after the prosecution requested time to respond.

Court Postpones Evidence Application

These charges arise from allegations that he orchestrated a staged assassination attempt against himself in Vosloorus in November 2025. Following his arrest, Mogotsi has remained behind bars. His four separate attempts to secure bail have been rejected by both the Johannesburg Magistrates Court and the High Court.

His legal team, led by attorney Nthabiseng Mohomane, filed an application on October 5 seeking to force the state to release specific materials. The defense argues that this information is essential to test the credibility of state witnesses and to prepare for cross-examination.

WATCH | Self-proclaimed political fixer Brown Mogotsi is seeking additional information from the State, including witness cellphone and employment records, proof of residence, as well as unredacted witness statements and video footage. pic.twitter.com/jF3xiu0WVw — https://x.com/SABCNews/status/2113544438693687501

Cellphone records for state witnesses.

Employment records for one witness to verify presence at the scene.

Proof of residence for witnesses to assess their proximity to the incident.

Unredacted witness statements and images extracted from video footage.

Defense Challenges Witness Redactions

Mohomane told the court that the state’s current practice of redacting witness identities and details without a court order creates a disadvantage for the accused. Reading from Mogotsi’s affidavit, she emphasized that the defense is being deprived of the tools necessary to mount a fair case. Mogotsi’s position is that the prosecution cannot unilaterally decide to withhold information, especially when it hinders his defense.

The withholding of the witness identities and identifying particulars materially impairs my ability to investigate allegations, to assess credibility and possible motive. Oupa Brown Mogotsi, via affidavit read by Nthabiseng Mohomane

The defense further argued that withholding these details is impermissible when done unilaterally by the prosecution. Without the requested information, the accused will be substantially prejudiced in preparing and presenting his defence, Mohomane stated during the proceedings.

Photo: TimesLIVE

Judge Sets New November Date

The Johannesburg Regional Court granted a postponement to November 13 to allow the state to draft a formal response to the application. The delay occurred after Mogotsi’s legal team failed to serve the application notice on the State in time.

The court expressed frustration over the ongoing delays, stressing that both the state and the defense must exchange documents in a timely manner. The presiding officer ordered that the prosecution’s response must be provided to the defense at least two days before the next hearing to ensure sufficient preparation time. Mogotsi’s team did not oppose the postponement, acknowledging the prosecution required adequate time to prepare its response.

Brown Mogotsi back in court

His detention has been upheld by the courts. They previously heard arguments that he posed a flight risk, partly due to his provision of multiple residential addresses and allegations that he planned to escape from custody by disguising himself as a correctional services official.

The prosecution required adequate time to prepare its response, acknowledged Mogotsi’s team.