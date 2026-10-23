Storm Austen leaves nearly 300,000 French households without power

As Storm Austen battered the northwestern coasts of France on Friday, October 23, 2026, nearly 300,000 households lost power, forcing widespread transport disruptions across railways and airports, franceinfo reported.

Widespread Power Outages Across the Northwest

The storm swept in during the night between Thursday and Friday, packing fierce winds that peaked at 161 km/h at Pointe du Raz in Finistère, according to data compiled by Météo-France. Operator Enedis confirmed that 288,600 clients were left without electricity on the northwestern seaboard of the country by Friday afternoon.

Brittany bore the heaviest brunt of the outages with 148,500 affected homes, followed by Normandy with 88,800, the Pays de la Loire region with 49,600, and the Hauts-de-France with 7,800. In the department of Manche, local officials reported roughly twenty torn-off roofs, 34,000 disconnected homes, and around 60 fire service interventions primarily dedicated to clearing fallen timber from roadways.

Rail and Air Disruption Ripples Outward

The destructive gales severely compromised transportation networks throughout northern and western France.

Minister for Transport Philippe Tabarot noted via social media that disruptions struck airports across Île-de-France and the West, creating knock-on delays and cancellations at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle, Orly, and Nantes. The DGAC warned passengers to verify flight statuses independently before heading to terminals.

Photo: cnews.fr

The tempest’s reach extended beyond French borders. Brussels also suffered under the weight of the system, where strong winds dropped a large tree onto a historic district restaurant terrace around 14:30. Emergency services confirmed three diners sustained injuries, though none faced life-threatening prognoses.

Météo-France Maintient La Vigilance Orange Vent

Météo-France a maintenu des départements en vigilance orange vent.

Vendredi 23 octobre 2026 :🟠23 départements en vigilance orange vent, tempête #Austen Restez informés ➡️https://t.co/JGz4rTUvHP pic.twitter.com/1n0cCT3PGt — https://x.com/VigiMeteoFrance/status/2113484517402988624

In response to the property damage and infrastructure strain, affected communities will benefit from the state of natural disaster.

Travelers and residents in the remaining orange-alert zones are advised to monitor local weather updates closely as the depression tracks onward toward the Benelux region.