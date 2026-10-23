Infosys Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 6% to Rs 7,823 Crore, Rs 26 Interim Dividend Announced

IT major Infosys (NSE: INFY) has announced an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share for its shareholders, with the record date fixed for November 3, economictimes.indiatimes.com reported.

The Bottom Line

Infosys has declared an interim dividend payout of Rs 26 per equity share for the current financial year.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders is set for November 3, with the payout reaching demat accounts on November 11.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,823 crore for the July-September quarter, representing a 6% increase year-on-year.

Shareholders Receive Interim Payout on November 11

Investors holding shares in their demat accounts as of November 3 will receive the Rs 26 per share interim payout. The company has set November 11 as the official distribution date for the funds. This distribution marks the first interim dividend payout of the fiscal year by the Bengaluru-based enterprise. By comparison, Infosys distributed a total of Rs 48 per share across two tranches in the previous fiscal year.

Infosys Q2 FY27 Results Out: Net profit Rises 6% Y-O-Y, AI revenue Grew 29% Quarter-On-Quarter

Consolidated Net Profit Rises 6 Percent Year-On-Year

The dividend declaration accompanied the release of the company’s financial results for the July-September quarter. Consolidated net profit reached Rs 7,823 crore, marking a 6% rise compared to Rs 7,364 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue from operations climbed 11% year-on-year to reach Rs 49,244 crore during the quarter under review. Sequentially, profit grew from Rs 7,769 crore in the trailing quarter, while topline figures rose 2% from Rs 48,211 crore reported in the first quarter.

Despite the revenue expansion, Infosys trimmed its constant currency revenue growth guidance for the full financial year to a range of 1-2%, down from the 1.5-3% projection given previously. The adjustment reflects a challenging demand environment. At the same time, the firm maintained its operating margin guidance at 20-22% for the full year. According to data from Trendlyne cited by economictimes.indiatimes.com, the IT major maintains a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Financial Metric Q2 FY27 Value YoY Change Consolidated Net Profit Rs 7,823 crore +6% Revenue from Operations Rs 49,244 crore +11% Interim Dividend Rs 26 per share N/A

Large Deals Reach 5.2 Billion Dollars as AI Revenue Grows

Addressing operational metrics, CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh noted strong performance in enterprise transformation contracts. We had strong large deals of $5.2 billion, including a mega deal of over $2 billion, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the marketplace when clients embark on large and complex transformation programs, Parekh stated. He further highlighted that artificial intelligence revenue reached 10.5% of total revenue, registering a 29% increase quarter-on-quarter as enterprises accelerate adoption.

Market Positioning and Stock Valuation

The dividend announcement and Q2 earnings figures were released during the post-market hours of Friday. Earlier in the session, shares of the company closed marginally higher at Rs 1,154 on economictimes.indiatimes.com, while another source recorded the closing level at Rs 1,153.80. The company carries a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 4.68 lakh crore.

Infosys posts profit growth but trims its outlook | The IT major reported a 6% YoY rise in Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 7,823 crore, up from Rs 7,364 crore a year ago. Revenue grew 11% YoY to Rs 49,244 crore. However, the company has lowered its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1-2%… pic.twitter.com/ELpaqOgfBt — https://x.com/EconomicTimes/status/2113591568644861996

Market performance over varying horizons indicates downward pressure over longer periods, despite short-term gains. The stock has fallen nearly 1% over a single week but recovered more than 13% over a one-month window. Over the course of 2026, however, the share price has declined by more than 29%. Longer-term figures show negative returns exceeding 24% over one year, 18% over three years, and 33% over a five-year span.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Infosys Q2: ₹7,823 Crore Profit, $5.2 Billion Deals, But Guidance Takes A Cut | Expert Analysis