Paris Suburb Shooting Called Terrorist Crime by Interior Minister

A deadly drive-by shooting in the Paris suburb of Trappes on Friday has left one person dead and five others wounded, prompting national counterterrorism prosecutors to open an immediate investigation into a potential terrorist act. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed that the 15-minute rampage involved what appeared to be an automatic or military-grade weapon fired from a moving grey Renault Clio.

The 15-Minute Rampage Across Trappes and La Verrière

The attack began around 10:30 a.m. local time on Friday. The gunman targeted pedestrians at three distinct locations in Trappes, including a petrol station, a medical centre, and a playground, before driving into the neighbouring town of La Verrière, according to local officials. Trappes mayor Ali Rabeh told broadcaster BFMTV that the suspect was “firing at random, wanting to cause a bloodbath” and attempting to inflict maximum casualties. A police union official stated that the suspect was eventually detained on the main N10 road in La Verrière.

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The violence left multiple victims with severe injuries. While officials initially reported four wounded, Mayor Rabeh later confirmed five victims, three of whom are in critical condition and fighting for their lives. Among the wounded is a 12-year-old girl who was shot eight times. The mayor of La Verrière, Nicolas Dainville, told the Agence France-Presse news agency that the child is currently in stable condition. Rabeh noted that the person killed was of African origin, while one of the critically wounded victims is of North African origin.

Motive Under Scrutiny as Prosecutors Open Terrorist Inquiry

National anti-terrorism prosecutors have launched an investigation for murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise. Investigators are actively examining whether the gunman targeted the real or supposed race, ethnicity, nationality, or religion of his victims. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated to reporters in Trappes that the incident was “clearly a terrorist crime.” Mayor Rabeh echoed these concerns, telling reporters that the attack was likely motivated by Islamophobia and racism.

Photo: yahoo.com

The community of Trappes carries a historical memory regarding security tensions. The suburb previously experienced tensions after a local teacher reported receiving threats for writing that the state failed to adequately protect Samuel Paty. Paty was beheaded in 2020 in another Paris suburb by a radical Islamist after showing his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu wrote on X that the case is extremely serious and that all resources of the security forces and the judiciary are fully mobilized. President Emmanuel Macron added that the nation stands with the victims of this terrible ordeal.

Nationwide Security Mobilization Amid Unrest

The shooting unfolds while France remains on edge following widespread riots and mass protests over the cost of living that have generated severe street violence in recent years. Authorities expect further demonstrations on Saturday involving students, labor union members, and Yellow Vest activists. In response, the French government has promised a massive security presence, deploying approximately 70,000 law enforcement officers, gendarmes, and elite police units to safeguard public buildings. Security measures also include the deployment of helicopters, armored vehicles, and water cannons. Interior Minister Nuñez warned that authorities will remain absolutely uncompromising regarding violence, looting, or vandalism. Citing safety concerns amid the heightened security posture, major Paris institutions including the Louvre have announced closures, and Art Basel Paris has canceled its weekend program.