Puno Dentist Sentenced to 20 Years for Sexual Assault

Dentist Sentenced to 20 Years in Puno for Assaulting Friend’s Wife

Andy Joseph Montalvo Collantes, a dental surgeon in Puno, Peru, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting his friend’s wife while she was incapacitated and unable to give consent. Prosecutor Carolina Ramos Cordero secured the conviction under Article 172 of the Peruvian Penal Code.

The assault occurred during the early morning hours of February 14, 2022, inside a residence on Ricardo Palma Street in Puno. Hours prior to the incident, the offender had consumed alcoholic beverages with the victim, her husband, and another individual. According to the Second Provincial Corporate Criminal Prosecutor’s Office of Puno, Montalvo Collantes entered the bedroom while the woman was unconscious and incapable of offering physical resistance.

Forensic Evidence and Security Footage Secure the Conviction

To substantiate the charges, the Public Ministry presented several lines of forensic and digital evidence. Security camera recordings from the property proved critical to the case, as the victim herself reviewed the footage to piece together the events she could not remember due to her state of unconsciousness.

Investigators also introduced a DNA profiling comparison report and a forensic papiloscopy analysis. The fingerprint examination confirmed the presence of the defendant’s fingerprints on a glass located inside the bedroom. These scientific methods enabled prosecutors to link the accused directly to the crime scene and corroborate the timeline established by the investigation.

Legal Classification Under Peruvian Penal Law

The sentence handed down to Montalvo Collantes falls under Article 172 of the Peruvian Penal Code, which addresses sexual assault perpetrated against individuals who are in a state of incapacity or otherwise unable to give free consent. The Public Ministry emphasized that rigorous scientific diligences and forensic evidence are vital components in prosecuting crimes against sexual freedom and securing penal sanctions in the region.

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