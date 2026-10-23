3 Teens Arrested After San Jose Officer Struck by Stolen SUV

Three teenagers have been arrested in San Jose following a traffic stop earlier this week that escalated into an officer-involved shooting, an injury, and a subsequent carjacking attempt, according to authorities. San Jose police spokesperson Stacie Shih announced the arrests on Thursday, detailing a sequence of events that began just before 3:00 a.m.

The Traffic Stop and Vehicle Strike on North 21st Street

The incident began around 2:55 a.m. Monday when a pair of patrol officers pulled over an SUV for an unspecified vehicle code violation near North 21st and Santa Clara streets. As the officers stepped out of their cruiser to make contact, the driver accelerated the SUV directly at one of them, striking the officer.

The second officer drew a department-issued handgun and fired a single round at the moving vehicle. The SUV fled the scene immediately. Shih confirmed that none of the occupants inside the vehicle were struck by the gunfire, and the injured officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Automated Plate Readers and the Balme Drive Carjacking Attempt

Investigators quickly tracked the fleeing vehicle using automated license plate reader cameras. Officers located the SUV unoccupied near Lucretia Avenue and Tully Road, where authorities confirmed the vehicle was an unreported stolen car.

Photo: eastbaytimes.com

Within minutes of locating the abandoned SUV, a rideshare driver flagged down police in the 2300 block of Balme Drive to report an attempted carjacking. The suspects matching the description from the initial traffic stop were located hiding nearby and taken into custody.

Charges Filed Against the Three Juvenile Suspects

Police booked all three suspects into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall following their capture. A 14-year-old boy faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle. A second 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were each arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The confrontation marks the fourth officer-involved shooting in San Jose for the year. The officer who fired the weapon has 1½ years of experience with the police department and was not publicly identified by authorities on Thursday.

Multiple Agencies Investigate Early Morning Shooting

Multiple internal and external entities have launched reviews into the early-morning shooting. The San Jose Police Department Homicide Unit and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office are conducting the primary criminal investigation.

Additional administrative reviews are underway by the SJPD Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the case to contact Sgt. Ivan Barragan at [email protected], Detective Mike Harrington at [email protected], or call investigators directly at 408-277-5283.