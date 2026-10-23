Rabada and Smith Renew Rivalry Ahead of Decisive Cape Town Test

Kagiso Rabada and Steve Smith have reignited their combustible on-field rivalry ahead of the decisive third Test in Cape Town, following South Africa’s innings and 31-run victory over Australia in Gqeberha, Reuters reported.

Smith Injury and Rabada Return Impact Fantasy Value

Top-Order Stability: Steve Smith’s recent dismissals and neck complaints make him a prized wicket as the teams head for a decisive contest at Newlands.

Pace-Bowling Value: Kagiso Rabada’s return from a hamstring injury to help South Africa win the second test highlights his impact as the teams head for a decisive contest in Cape Town.

The Gqeberha Breakthrough

Rabada returned from a long hamstring injury layoff to help South Africa level the three-match series on Thursday. His four second-innings wickets dismantled the Australian batting lineup, sealing a dominant victory inside four days at St George’s Park.

Among those dismissals was Smith. The 37-year-old former Australia captain, battling a neck complaint, attempted an uncharacteristic hook shot against a short delivery early in his innings and top-edged a catch to midwicket.

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Echoes of 2018

The renewal of hostilities between the fast bowler and the premier batsman brings back sharp memories of their 2018 encounter in South Africa. During that series, Rabada dismissed Smith in the opening Test at the same venue before colliding with him during the celebration.

That incident earned Rabada a brief suspension, which was later downgraded upon appeal. The match served as a flashpoint in a volatile series that ultimately culminated in the ball-tampering scandal and subsequent leadership sanctions for Australia.

Player Role Recent Series Milestone Kagiso Rabada Fast Bowler Returned from hamstring injury to claim four second-innings wickets in Gqeberha Steve Smith Batsman Passed 11,000 Test runs during the series before falling cheaply to Rabada

Competitive Fire Over Grudges

Despite the history of friction, Rabada downplayed any lingering animosity between the two competitors. As Reuters reported, the fast bowler insisted that the confrontations stem purely from competitive intensity rather than personal hostility.

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“As an athlete you want to go out and express yourself. There’s no hate off the field or anything like that. It’s a bunch of top-performing athletes who’ve got testosterone to burn. It’s the heat of the moment,” Rabada stated in a television interview.

Smith, meanwhile, has acknowledged the heavy mental toll of the 2018 fallout. Speaking previously to Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, he noted that he has tried to erase that period from his memory bank as he prepares for his first Test match at Newlands since the incident.