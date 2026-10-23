Peres Jepchirchir Provisionally Suspended Over EPO Positive Test

Olympic and world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit after an out-of-competition sample provided in Kenya tested positive for the banned blood booster EPO prior to her victory at the Sydney Marathon.

The 33-year-old Kenyan runner clocked a time of two hours, 18 minutes and 31 seconds on August 30, 2026, to win the Sydney race by more than three minutes. EPO, or erythropoietin, is a natural substance produced within the kidneys that stimulates the creation of new red blood cells, increasing oxygen delivery to muscles when injected.

The AIU has provisionally suspended reigning World and former Olympic champion, Peres Jepchirchir, after an out-of-competition sample, collected in Kenya prior to her recent Sydney Marathon victory, returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Y7Z82wyUyk — https://x.com/aiu_athletics/status/2113586247772065956

Jepchirchir Faces Provisional Suspension from International Competition

Jepchirchir faces a standard provisional suspension from international competition while the Athletics Integrity Unit case is resolved or brought to a formal verdict.

Her representative, Gianni Demadonna, declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press, though he separately told Reuters that any athlete using performance-enhancing drugs should be disqualified.

The case adds further scrutiny to distance running in Kenya, arriving shortly after remarks from World Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Banka regarding the nation’s anti-doping approach.

Jepchirchir Won Major Marathons and World Championships

Jepchirchir established her elite status across major global marathons and championships. She claimed the women’s marathon gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, and returned to Tokyo to capture the World Championships title in September 2025. Her major victories also include the New York Marathon in 2021, the Boston Marathon in 2022, and the London Marathon in 2024. In addition to her full marathon achievements, she broke the women’s half-marathon world record in 2017 and on three separate occasions in 2020.

Her latest triumph came at the Sydney Marathon, which became the seventh world major in 2025. In that August race, she pulled clear of the field to cross the finish line in 2:18:31, finishing more than three minutes ahead of second-placed compatriot Irene Chepet Cheptai, also referenced as Irine Cheptai by Reuters. However, the adverse analytical finding stems from a sample collected out-of-competition in Kenya before she traveled to Australia.

PERES JEPCHIRCHIR PROVISIONALLY SUSPENDED OVER ADVERSE EPO FINDINGReigning World Champion and 2021 Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir 🇰🇪 has been provisionally suspended by the AIU after an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya before her recent Sydney Marathon victory… pic.twitter.com/s84IrT7DLA — https://x.com/TrackGazette/status/2113588073938166076

Marathon Major / Event Year Result / Time Tokyo Olympics 2021 Gold Medal New York Marathon 2021 Winner Boston Marathon 2022 Winner London Marathon 2024 Winner World Championships (Tokyo) 2025 Gold Medal Sydney Marathon 2026 Winner (2:18:31)

Scrutiny on Kenyan Distance Running

The provisional suspension places renewed attention on anti-doping compliance within Kenyan athletics. In 2025, women’s marathon world record holder Ruth Chepng’etich was banned for three years following a positive test for the prohibited diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, though her world record mark of 2:09:56 remained active because it was set prior to the violation. Another prominent Kenyan runner, former New York Marathon winner Albert Korir, received a five-year ban in March.

Addressing the broader landscape of the sport during a visit to Kenya, World Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Banka emphasized the need for rigorous standards. Banka stated that Kenya requires a more determined approach and zero tolerance for doping to maintain credibility, particularly as the country prepares to host the 2029 world track championships as the first African nation to do so.

Photo: Reuters

Agent Says Athletes Using Performance Enhancing Drugs Should Be Disqualified

Following the announcement by the Athletics Integrity Unit, reactions from management highlighted the immediate fallout within the sport. Gianni Demadonna, Jepchirchir’s agent, provided an emailed statement to Reuters addressing the situation. “I can only say that I feel terrible about what happened and I think it’s only right that an athlete who uses the performance enhancing drugs should be disqualified,” Demadonna stated.

Athletes facing adverse analytical findings are provisionally suspended from all sanctioned competition until their cases reach a final resolution or are formally dropped. No timeline has been announced for the completion of the Athletics Integrity Unit disciplinary process regarding Jepchirchir’s sample.

The Athletics Integrity Unit has provisionally suspended reigning world marathon champion 🇰🇪 Peres Jepchirchir after an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO. The sample was taken before her Sydney Marathon win.One of the… pic.twitter.com/F5hEFwAWAk — https://x.com/citiusmag/status/2113589446150873479