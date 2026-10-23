Mikel Iraeta wins photography award for Milford Sound Milky Way image

Spanish photographer Mikel Iraeta has won the Open Nature and Landscape Category at the 2026 Epson International Pano Awards with Double Arch on Milford Sound, a panoramic photograph featuring a double arc of the Milky Way stretching over the Fiordland landscape, 1News reported.

Milford Sound Night Sky Wins Epson International Pano Award

Mikel Iraeta captured the winning image using 107 individual photographs stitched together.

The photographer described the shoot as almost impossible due to Milford Sound experiencing rain roughly 300 days a year.

due to Milford Sound experiencing rain roughly 300 days a year. Spanish photographers secured the competition’s top honors, with Daniel Viñé Garcia named Open Photographer of the Year and Tomás Sánchez Ruiz taking out Amateur Photographer of the Year.

Weather Obstacles Defied in Fiordland

Iraeta noted that securing clear night skies without rain, clouds, or a moon presents a formidable challenge in the region. The access road to Milford Sound had been closed due to avalanche risk just a day before the photograph was successfully captured. Entering the competition for the first time, Iraeta admitted he did not anticipate taking out the category win.

Award Category Winner Origin Open Nature and Landscape Category Mikel Iraeta Spain Open Photographer of the Year Daniel Viñé Garcia Spain Amateur Photographer of the Year Tomás Sánchez Ruiz Spain

Recognition for Nighttime Photography

Iraeta stated that the international recognition holds particular significance given his dedication to nighttime photography, a discipline he believes rarely appears among top competition entries. The Epson International Pano Awards operate as the world’s largest annual competition dedicated specifically to panoramic photography.