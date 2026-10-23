DILG gives Bato one-week surrender ultimatum and offers reward

The Philippine government has issued a strict one-week ultimatum for Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to surrender, alongside a P50-million (US$786,000) reward for his capture, after months of hiding following an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, Rappler reported.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla announced the decisive move during a press conference on Friday, October 23. Remulla stated that the senator is now considered armed and dangerous, noting that authorities have exhausted all diplomatic courtesies as the fugitive remains in concealment.

“Senator Bato mistook my gesture of negotiation as a sign of weakness. Now the gloves have to come off. It is time to bring justice to his victims,” Remulla declared during the briefing.

BREAKING – PNP gives Sen. Bato dela Rosa one week to surrender | GMA News

ICC Issues Warrant for Dela Rosa over Drug War

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I issued a sealed warrant against Dela Rosa in November 2025 due to his role as the former national police chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte. Dela Rosa spearheaded the controversial anti-drug campaign from 2016 to 2018, which human rights organizations estimate claimed nearly 30,000 lives. The tribunal named him a co-perpetrator, asserting that officials at his level controlled a power structure that directed drug war killings.

While the warrant remained confidential for months, it became public on May 11, after Dela Rosa made a surprise appearance at the Senate to support Alan Peter Cayetano’s bid for Senate president. Dela Rosa spent three days sheltering inside the building before escaping at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 14, aided by Senator Robin Padilla.

Reflecting on the botched containment, Remulla admitted to local media that he had misplaced his trust. Senator Padilla now faces an obstruction of justice complaint, while Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca was dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman following a shooting incident inside the legislative complex during Dela Rosa’s brief stay.

PNP Mobilizes Task Force to Track Dela Rosa

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. echoed the interior chief’s ultimatum at Camp Crame, confirming that the force is fully prepared for any eventuality. “Sen. Bato dela Rosa has one week to surrender,” Nartatez said, adding that authorities are prepared for both peaceful compliance and armed confrontation.

Photo: South China Morning Post

A specialized task force led by PNP Deputy Chief Police Lieutenant General Wilson Joseph Lopez has been mobilized to track down the senator. Intelligence teams are actively validating reports of Dela Rosa’s sightings across Western Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Bicol, Metro Manila, and Southern Luzon, though the DILG notes he is heavily entrenched in Mindanao under the protection of a heavily armed group.

Remulla previously cautioned that a forced extraction could result in severe casualties, comparing potential risks to the 2017 Marawi siege. Despite these security concerns, the Department of Justice ordered both the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation to execute the arrest.

Bato given one-week ultimatum to surrender — PNP

Impending Trial Dates Looming Large

The intensified manhunt arrives just weeks before former President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to stand trial before the ICC on November 30, facing charges of crimes against humanity for murder and attempted murder tied to the same drug crackdown.

With the one-week deadline ticking down, law enforcement agencies have warned that anyone found harboring or assisting the fugitive senator will face immediate legal consequences. The Supreme Court previously denied Dela Rosa’s petition for a temporary restraining order to block his arrest and potential transfer to The Hague, leaving the senator with shrinking legal avenues as the state closes its net.

​ALAM NA NG DILG? Bakit May ₱50M Reward pa kay Sen. Bato? #attybuenoexplains