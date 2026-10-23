Martin McDonagh’s ‘Wild Horse Nine’ Explores CIA Trip to Easter Island

Searchlight Pictures has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for director Martin McDonagh’s upcoming political comedy Wild Horse Nine, arriving exclusively in theaters on November 6, as reported by abc7news.com. Searchlight Pictures and this ABC station are both owned by parent company The Walt Disney Company.

Martin McDonagh Directs Political Comedy Set on Easter Island

Director Martin McDonagh’s new political comedy follows two CIA friends who take a side trip to Easter Island in 1973.

The film features a star-studded cast including Steve Buscemi, Sam Rockwell, Parker Posey, and John Malkovich.

Searchlight Pictures has scheduled the theatrical release for November 6.

Inside the Production of Wild Horse Nine on Easter Island

The featurette offers a look behind the camera as the production team utilizes local crew members and shoots on location in the special territory of Chile, Easter Island. Director Martin McDonagh details the premise of the project, explaining that the narrative centers on two friends working for the CIA in 1973 who embark on an unexpected side trip, noting Wild Horse Nine is a film about two friends who work for the CIA in 1973, and they take a side trip to Easter Island.

WILD HORSE NINE | "Martin McDonagh" Featurette | Searchlight Pictures

Cast members have begun sharing insights into the creative environment fostered by the filmmaker. Sam Rockwell, who plays the character Lee, noted his familiarity with the director, sharing that he has worked with him three times and calling him one of the best directors of his generation, as reported by abc7news.com. Parker Posey, who stars as Margie, echoed those sentiments about the production atmosphere.

Watching him create a world to make it come to life and make something that will last is really, really fun.

Posey shared in the behind-the-scenes footage provided by Searchlight Pictures.

Photo: briefly.co

Steve Buscemi Discusses Compelling Character Dynamics

Steve Buscemi, who stars in the drama as MJ, raised questions regarding how audiences will perceive the character dynamics, explaining In Martin’s films, it’s the characters that I find really compelling. Buscemi questioned whether viewers should actually be rooting for the individuals populating the screen, noting that the strength of McDonagh’s films lies in their deeply compelling characters.

The stellar roster assembled for the project also features John Malkovich, Bastián Bodenhöfer, and Mariana di Girolamo alongside Buscemi, Rockwell, and Posey. As the November 6 theatrical release approaches, Searchlight Pictures continues to build anticipation for the political comedy.

Martin McDonagh (director) on Wild Horse Nine: Easter Island, CIA story, comedy and darkness