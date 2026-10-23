Home » World » Jane Krakowski to Star in West End Transfer of Oh, Mary!

Tony and Olivier Award winner Jane Krakowski will step into the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola’s hit comedy Oh, Mary! at London’s Trafalgar Theatre, with performances beginning December 7 for a limited engagement running through January 16, 2027, as Playbill reported.

Krakowski previously played the role on Broadway. Her extensive stage and screen credits include television roles in 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, alongside theatrical runs in She Loves Me, Nine, and London’s Guys and Dolls.

Oh, Mary! Extends West End Engagement Through 2027

The West End production of Oh, Mary! originally crossed the Atlantic to open on December 18, 2025, with Sam Pinkleton reprising his Tony-winning Broadway direction. Alongside Krakowski’s casting announcement, producers confirmed that the London comedy has extended its engagement and is now booking through June 5, 2027.

Oh, Mary! have announced that Jane Krakowski will return to the West End production, reprising her acclaimed performance as Mary Todd Lincoln @ohmaryplayuk https://t.co/SAfKrkxgpf — https://x.com/theatre_weekly/status/2113261684810829931

Krakowski succeeds Lolly Adefope, whose final performance as Mary Todd Lincoln is scheduled for December 5. The current London cast features Lucy Frederick as Mary’s Chaperone, J.R. Ballantyne as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, Vinnie Heaven as Mary’s Teacher, and Syrus Lowe as Mary’s Husband. Casting for the role of Mary Todd Lincoln following January 18, 2027, will be announced at a later date.

Production Milestone / Date Details December 18, 2025 Oh, Mary! opened in London’s West End at the Trafalgar Theatre. December 5 Lolly Adefope plays her final performance as Mary Todd Lincoln. December 7 Jane Krakowski begins her limited engagement as Mary Todd Lincoln. January 16, 2027 Jane Krakowski’s limited West End run concludes. June 5, 2027 New closing date for the extended London booking period.

From Off-Broadway Success to Transatlantic Run

Cole Escola’s play centers on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, framing the historical figure as a madcap, cabaret-obsessed alcoholic. The piece premiered at Off-Broadway’s Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2024 for a run that was extended three times before transferring to Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre.

Jane Krakowski to Reprise 'Oh, Mary!' Role on London's West End https://t.co/LWSKMRtkHA — https://x.com/Variety/status/2113238637395538270

During its Broadway run, the show broke box-office records by becoming the first production in the theatre’s 121-year history to gross more than $1 million in a single week. The Broadway staging earned two 2025 Tony Awards, including Lead Actor in a Play for Escola and Director of a Play for Pinkleton, and the show continues its New York run.

Director Sam Pinkleton has reassembled his original creative team for the West End transfer. The design team includes scenic designer dots, costume designer Holly Pierson, lighting designer Cha See, composer and co-sound designer Daniel Kluger, co-sound designer Drew Levy, wig designer Leah J. Loukas, and music arranger David Dabbon. The transfer is produced by Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie, and Carlee Briglia, with Wessex Grove serving as executive producers.