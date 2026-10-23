Google DeepMind’s New AI Watermarks Can Track AI-Generated Proteins – But Are They Flawed?

Scientists have developed a new watermarking technique for artificial intelligence-generated proteins designed to deter bioweapon creation, livescience.com reported this week. Developed by a team from Google DeepMind, the method allows researchers to track the provenance of AI-designed proteins without compromising their function, addressing biosecurity risks like unauthorized toxin creation.

SynthIDBio Embeds Tracking Codes into AI Protein Sequences

What changed: Google DeepMind researchers created a dual-method watermarking system called SynthIDBio to embed hidden tracking codes directly into AI-designed protein sequences and 3D structures.

Google DeepMind researchers created a dual-method watermarking system called SynthIDBio to embed hidden tracking codes directly into AI-designed protein sequences and 3D structures. The limitation: Experts caution that these watermarks are currently brittle and can be easily stripped away by bad actors via resequencing or spatial coordinate modification, rendering top-down regulatory enforcement exceptionally difficult.

How SynthIDBio Embeds Hidden Codes Into Amino Acids and 3D Structures

The unveiling of the AI program AlphaFold in 2020 marked a milestone in protein engineering. That foundational tool, which subsequently earned Demis Hassabis, John Jumper, and David Baker the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2024, maps the 3D structure of a protein from its sequence of amino acids. Because proteins fold like origami to determine their function, these predictive models unlocked capabilities for drug discovery. However, that same predictive power exposed a vulnerable blind spot: the capacity to generate entirely novel viral proteins capable of evading human immune systems and existing vaccines.

Google DeepMind Introduces SynthID Bio for Watermarking Proteins

To combat this emerging threat, the Google DeepMind team engineered a family of tracking methods titled SynthIDBio, livescience.com reported. The first variant, SynthIDBio-sequence, encodes watermarks directly into the amino acid sequences generated by a companion program called ProteinMPNN. When researchers input a desired 3D structural target into ProteinMPNN, the software selects specific amino acids to achieve that shape. SynthIDBio-sequence introduces a secret watermarking key that subtly biases how the program selects each amino acid. Subsequent testing demonstrated that proteins carrying this watermark retain their binding affinity—meaning they attach to target molecules just as effectively as non-watermarked proteins.

A complementary approach, SynthIDBio-structure, embeds the watermark directly into the spatial coordinates of the protein's 3D architecture by modifying AlphaFold 3. This method tasks the predictive algorithm with making microscopic, undetectable adjustments to atomic arrangements.

Why Experts Warn That Protein Watermarks Are Brittle and Easy to Strip

Despite the technical precision demonstrated in the initial study, external researchers emphasize that the technology is not yet ready for reliable, widespread biosecurity implementation. Bruce Wittmann, a principal applied scientist at Microsoft, noted to livescience.com that the two techniques remain effective yet brittle. Because the underlying generative frameworks are largely open-source, the watermarks can be actively stripped away by sophisticated users.

For protein sequences, malicious actors can utilize “resequencing” techniques to alter the amino acid order so that the watermark’s statistical bias is no longer detectable. For structural designs, altering the spatial coordinates or adding molecular noise removes the embedded atomic signature entirely. Standard screening tools deployed in laboratories would remain incapable of recognizing that a watermark had been intentionally scrubbed.

Google DeepMind Debuts SynthID Bio Watermarking AI-Generated Protein Structures in AlphaFold 3.

Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear arms experts remain doubtful that technical watermarks alone can deter bad actors. Max Brackmann of the Spiez Laboratory in Switzerland pointed out to livescience.com that terrorists intent on constructing a novel biological weapon are unlikely to be deterred by the prospect of post-attack identification. Because the vast software ecosystem governing protein prediction is freely accessible, enforcing top-down compliance across global research institutions presents a formidable logistical barrier.

SynthIDBio Component Target Mechanism Detection Accuracy Vulnerability SynthIDBio-sequence Amino acid order in ProteinMPNN >99% flagged accurately Removable via resequencing SynthIDBio-structure Atomic spatial coordinates in AlphaFold 3 >99% flagged accurately Removable via spatial noise addition

The Future of Global Biosecurity Regulation and Open-Source AI

The debate surrounding SynthIDBio highlights a persistent tension between open scientific collaboration and national security. George Rose, professor emeritus of biophysics at Johns Hopkins University, offered a blunt assessment to livescience.com regarding the viability of regulatory containment, stating his conviction that governmental regulation alone cannot keep pace with rapidly advancing computational tools once a technology proves broadly functional. Industry analysts suggest that meaningful biosecurity defenses will ultimately require a systemic shift toward closed-source software architectures, combined with multi-layered verification protocols rather than reliance on a single watermarking mechanism.

References

Google DeepMind research team. Watermarking AI-generated proteins for biosecurity tracking.

Live Science reporting on AI protein engineering and biosecurity protocols.