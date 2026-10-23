Joseba Arguiñano and Lydia Valentín Make Beef and Pepper Rolls

Two red bell peppers, 200 grams of minced beef, a spring onion, a clove of garlic, tomato concentrate, extra virgin olive oil, salt, sweet paprika, and parsley.

Stepping Off the Platform and Into the Kitchen

Olympic weightlifter Lydia Valentín stepped into Joseba Arguiñano’s television kitchen to share the realities of her athletic career, culminating in the preparation of a beef and pepper roll dish served with old-style mustard sauce, as reported by antena3.com.

Red Peppers Are Roasted and Filled with Beef

The red peppers are salted, oiled, and baked at 190ºC for 30 minutes before being peeled and sliced into four strips each. While the peppers roast, a filling is prepared by sautéing a finely chopped spring onion and garlic clove in olive oil for 10 to 12 minutes, then mixing it into the beef with tomato concentrate, paprika, and salt.

ROLLITOS de TERNERA y PIMIENTO con SALSA de MOSTAZA | La receta de Joseba Arguiñano y Lydia Valentín

The assembly involves placing a small portion of the beef filling onto a pepper strip, wrapping it, and covering it with a second strip to form a neat package. Four individual rolls are constructed this way, placed on an oiled baking tray, brushed with oil and salt, and baked at 160ºC for 15 minutes. Alternatively, cooks can sear the rolls over high heat in a frying pan prior to baking, creating an exterior crust that traps the meat juices inside during the oven stage.

Crafting the Mustard Reduction Sauce

Accompanied alongside the beef rolls is a dedicated mustard reduction sauce. The base is built by sweating a finely chopped spring onion and garlic clove in two to three tablespoons of olive oil for five to six minutes. Refined maize flour, Dijon mustard, white wine, and vegetable stock are then stirred into the pan. The mixture simmers for approximately 15 minutes before old-style mustard and chopped parsley are whisked in at the end.