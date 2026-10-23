European Parliament approves passenger rights and refund rules

Travelers booking flights through third-party platforms and online agents will soon secure full ticket reimbursements within 14 days of a cancellation, following final legislative approval from the European Parliament.

Lawmakers backed the new regulatory package by 652 votes to two, with eight abstentions. The vote establishes uniform consumer protections across planes, trains, coaches, buses, and ferries for the 13 billion annual passengers traveling within Europe.

Under the updated rules, intermediaries must refund travelers for the entire ticket cost, including any intermediation fees charged at the time of booking. Companies are also required to actively inform passengers of these reimbursement rights during the reservation process. To streamline the paperwork, the European Commission will introduce a standardized form for refunds and compensation claims, usable across all transport sectors and accessible in every EU language.

The legislation builds on air passenger reforms agreed earlier this year, which established guidelines for flight disruptions and seating rules for those travelling with children. Passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility flying across the bloc will also gain the right to an accompanying person free of charge—a provision already enforced for journeys by bus, train or ship.

“Travelling is part of our lives,” said Italian MEP Matteo Ricci, who has been in charge of the file at the European Parliament. “Whether we catch a train to work, a bus for a trip, a plane to return home, or a ferry for holiday, we all share these journeys as passengers. This legislation will improve the protection these travellers receive.”

EU Council Must Clear Safeguards by October 2027

Ricci emphasized that the regulatory changes aim to shift the burden of dispute resolution away from consumers. “National authorities will help make sure companies fulfil their responsibilities without court action,” he said, adding, “We are prioritising the rights of our citizens over the profits of airlines.”

The text must now receive formal clearance from the EU Council, which gathers EU ministers, before publication in the EU Official Journal. Once enacted, the safeguards will apply starting October 23, 2027, coinciding directly with the rollout of the broader air passenger rights reform.