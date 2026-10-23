Freeka Tet bridges commercial work and the underground

“If you translate it into English it means: ‘or or and or or and and’,” multidisciplinary artist Freeka Tet explains of his chest tattoo, capturing a creative philosophy that bridges the gap between commercial mainstream work and the experimental electronic underground.

Freeka Tet Bridges Commercial Brands and Electronic Underground

Freeka Tet bridges the commercial mainstream—working with brands like Google, Childish Gambino, and Margiela—and the experimental electronic underground.

His early recordings as Sgure drew early praise from broadcasters like Mary Anne Hobbs.

Using visual programming languages like Max/MSP and hacking tools, his practice merges digital art, performance, and cybernetic music production.

From Bordeaux Noise Scenes to Global Creative Collaborations

The artist’s creative restlessness dates back to his formative years playing in underground noise scenes in Bordeaux and Paris. Juggling punk squats and tattooing alongside advertising and graphic design studies left him initially confused about his path. “I was really confused by the fact that I was doing my studies in advertising at the same time as being in the noise scene, playing in punk squats and doing tattoos for people,” Tet recalls in an interview originally published in Fact’s F/W 2020 issue. “I got really lost in it.” Today, however, he has proven his younger self wrong by successfully inhabiting the roles of hacker, magician, and artist simultaneously.

That early sonic exploration was defined by a stubborn reluctance to stick to a single genre. Growing up listening to Jamiroquai, Marilyn Manson, and Korn in the South of France, his tastes shifted drastically upon discovering Mike Patton’s alt-metal fusion projects Mr. Bungle and Fantômas. Inspired by Japanese vocalist Yamatsuka Eye and Houston hip-hop architect DJ Screw, he developed an ongoing fascination with computer music that led to several experimental electronic projects.

Early Critical Recognition and Max/MSP Experiments

As Sgure, Tet found serious recognition in the late 2000s. Stevo Pearce, founder of Some Bizzare Records, included the track ‘Booyaka Vs Jalla’ on the 2008 compilation Some Bizzare Double Album. Meanwhile, James Kirby released the 2007 Sgure album Anulus Pexie on the V/Vm Test Records sub-label Vukzid. Reflecting on that era, Tet notes his early interactions with Kirby: “I remember him telling me about the idea for The Caretaker in 2007. Because I was doing all this Max/MSP stuff, I remember thinking that it was quite lazy! At that moment I couldn’t understand his point.”

The most effusive early supporter of the project was Mary Anne Hobbs. In 2007, she described the experience of listening to his tracks on her BBC Radio 1 show as, “like you’ve been pushed from the top of the Empire State Building.” Fuelled by an unwavering proclivity for complexity, Tet utilized Max/MSP, a visual programming language essential to a generation of experimental musicians. “Sound for me at first was literally sound, it was not music,” he explains. “It was something that needed to be physical. There was already some kind of terrorism, or vandalism, in the sound. When I started using Max/MSP I became more interested in visuals. So when I started doing visuals that became the vandalism.”

Project / Alias Collaborator / Connection Key Medium / Release Sgure James Kirby / Stevo Pearce Anulus Pexie (2007), Max/MSP sound design Maxi Bacon Scott Sinclair (Company Fuck) Experimental electronic music Gazormass Orion Bouvier (Kap Bambino) Noise and electronic production Mainstream Work Google, Childish Gambino, Margiela Commercial design and direction

Software Hacking Influences Tet's Artistic Approach

The artist’s transition into hacking grew partly from his love for software. “With Max, you need to be a hacker, or at least it feels like you’re hacking something. You need to go into something and touch cables together and kind of hack it. Most of the time it doesn’t work,” Tet notes. This anarchic approach influenced how he navigated the industry, such as planning an ambitious publicity stunt for the anonymous producer Erson Rybod using the hacking tool cSploit around the time Aphex Twin’s Syro was released by Warp Records.

Proto-meme formats like YouTube Poop heavily influence his current digital art practice, leading to subversive works like 7h3 p1c7u23 0f f4c371m3. In this performance, he hijacks FaceTime conversations using face-mapping and real-time generative sound design to conduct a frenetic noise performance. By treating magic, hacking, and art as fundamentally aligned, Tet continues to subvert contemporary attitudes toward cultural consumption while maintaining a sprawling, multidisciplinary portfolio across the commercial and experimental worlds.