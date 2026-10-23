White House: Melania Trump Brokers Oleshky Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

US First Lady Melania Trump has successfully brokered a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the occupied southern city of Oleshky, set to begin on October 29, 2026. The agreement aims to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and the evacuation of trapped civilians facing a severe humanitarian crisis.

The White House announced Friday that the initiative was spearheaded by Melania Trump, who worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to define the terms of the localized ceasefire. Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian governments issued an immediate formal confirmation of the arrangement.

Starving, eating grass, and hiding from an occupying soldier who looted their home.The story of an elderly couple's miraculous 25-kilometer escape on foot from Russian-occupied Oleshky.https://t.co/jvn8f8PNMt — https://x.com/United24media/status/2112645532296393011

Humanitarian Toll in Oleshky

Oleshky sits along the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, acting as a separator between Ukrainian forces and the occupying Russian military since Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Once home to roughly 24,000 residents, the city has suffered severe infrastructure damage from shelling and subsequent flooding in June 2023 caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam.

According to New York Post, an estimated 1,700 to 2,000 residents remain in the city, including about 50 children. The remaining population consists primarily of elderly individuals grappling with a total lack of electricity, heating, and running water. Basic supplies like food and medicine have been severely depleted since February, while outbound roads remain heavily mined and surrounded by active military drones.

⚡️ BREAKING: Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a localized ceasefire in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civiliansThe White House announced the agreement.The ceasefire will take effect on October 29. pic.twitter.com/14PKPz6Bcx — https://x.com/nexta_tv/status/2113622717786104169

The Terms of the October 29 Ceasefire

Under the brokered agreement, non-military teams from both nations will visit residents in their homes to organize transportation for safe evacuations. Evacuees will be given the choice of relocating to either Russia or Ukraine. Reuters noted in its coverage that an unnamed American media organization—with Reuters also mentioning Newsmax elsewhere in reporting—will accompany the teams to document the process.

“Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine,” Melania Trump said in a public statement. She added that the intervention was essential to bypass mined roads and regular military attacks that otherwise barred aid entry.

Photo: Reuters

Wider Diplomatic Context

The first lady has previously focused her humanitarian efforts on children caught in the conflict, having corresponded with Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure the return of displaced children. To date, she has assisted in reuniting 34 Russian and Ukrainian children with their families.

The development coincides with broader diplomatic pressures from President Donald Trump, whose envoys have engaged with Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to push for broader peace talks as the war enters its fourth year. The Kremlin stated earlier in the week that work was underway to ease conditions in Oleshky after Putin spoke with Pope Leo regarding humanitarian cooperation.

⚡️️ Breaking: Russia, Ukraine agree to Oleshky ceasefire mediated by Melania Trump, White House says.The move comes amid increased attention to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the city, which over the past weeks has gained international attention, including from Pope Leo… — https://x.com/KyivIndependent/status/2113632504515023093

Event / Milestone Date Details Invasion & Occupation February 2022 Russian forces capture Oleshky on the first day of the full-scale invasion. Dam Collapse June 2023 Kakhovka Dam collapse floods roughly 90% of the city. Ceasefire Announcement October 23, 2026 White House announces the Melania Trump-brokered agreement. Ceasefire Implementation October 29, 2026 Localized pause in fighting begins to allow aid delivery and civilian evacuation.