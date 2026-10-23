Gyeonggi Province claims victory at 107th National Sports Festival

Gyeonggi Province claimed overall victory at the 107th National Sports Festival, which concluded on October 22 at Jeju World Cup Stadium. National gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong captured the MVP award after securing four gold medals, one silver, and one bronze, capping off a dominant seven-day athletic showcase across 50 sports categories.

Gyeonggi Province Finishes Atop the Provincial Standings

According to data released following the closing ceremony reported by Mooye News, Gyeonggi Province amassed a staggering 424 total medals to finish atop the provincial standings with 67,273 points. North Gyeongsang Province followed in second place with 54,888 points, while Seoul Metropolitan City secured third with 54,186 points.

The 7-day competition featured 30,000 athletes competing across 49 official disciplines and one demonstration event under the slogan Celebrating Korea running together in shining Jeju , drawing participants from all 17 provincial regions nationwide as well as overseas Korean athletic organizations. The strict operational protocols yielded significant athletic output, producing two unofficial world records, six Korean records, 18 Korean junior records, one Korean junior tie record, 31 meet records, and two meet tie records for a total of 60 records, alongside a massive surge of multi-crown champions including two five-crown winners, 11 four-crown winners, 48 three-crown winners, and 162 two-crown winners. Gyeonggi Province will now inherit the official festival flag as the host of the 108th edition, scheduled for October 2027.

경기도 전국체전 5년 연속 종합우승…'4관왕' 여서정 MVP / 연합뉴스TV (YonhapnewsTV)

Rank Region Total Points Total Medals 1 Gyeonggi Province 67,273 424 2 North Gyeongsang Province 54,888 – 3 Seoul Metropolitan City 54,186 –

Yeo Seo-jeong Claims MVP Honors with Six-Medal Haul

National team gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong (24, Jecheon City Hall) earned the event’s highest individual honor, selected as MVP through a media vote conducted by the Korea Sports Press Union. Mooye News detailed that Yeo posted 52.966 points to win the women’s general gymnastics individual all-around title.

The performance builds directly upon her recent gold-medal campaign in the vault at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Summer Asian Games.

[경기체육영상]제107회 전국체전 폐막…경기도 종합우승 5연패(4K)

Digital Systems Process Thousands of Match Results

Elite performances extended beyond gymnastics.

Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Yoo Seung-min highlighted the structural execution of the event in his closing remarks. Organizers utilized a real-time digital checkboard system to process 7,049 individual match results while deploying senior referees to preserve competitive integrity. Yoo stated, This competition, held in Jeju again after 12 years, was a festival created together by the passionate challenges of the athletes and the encouragement of all citizens, adding, Thanks to the passion shown by the 3,0000-plus athletes who gathered from all over the country, we were able to reaffirm the potential and driving force of Korean athletics.

제107회 전국체전 충북 종합 9위..여서정 MVP·4개 종목 우승